MacBook Pro: Apple reveals new high-end computer with ‘M1’ chip

Apple has revealed a new 13-inch MacBook Pro that includes its own “M1” chip.

It is the third computer Apple revealed with the new processor, following the Mac Mini and new MacBook Air.

Like with those other two computers, the introduction of Apple’s M1 means that the computer is much faster without adding any extra thermal or power requirements, Apple said in its introduction.

The computer has the longest battery life ever in a Mac, the company said. Developers will be able to compile up to four times as much code, for instance, Apple claimed.

Unlike those other computers, the MacBook Pro does still need a fan. But it claimed that was built into a special system that means it should still be inaudible, Apple said.

Just like the other new computers, the new MacBook Pro is the same price as the previous 13-inch version, costing $1,099.