Which MacBook has the best battery life?

Apple devices are known for a lot of things: The “it just works” ethos, aesthetic beauty, closed software ecosystems, and, of course, premium price tags. However, one area in which they tend to perform only reasonably well in is battery life.

Laptops that can count extensive battery life among their feature lists include the Microsoft Surface Book 2 and the HP Spectre Folio. But just because those laptops are better at lasting longer on a single charge doesn’t mean MacBooks are terrible.

In fact, if you know which MacBook to opt for and configure it appropriately, you can eke out plenty of battery life for a full day of work or play on a number of Apple’s notebooks.

MacBook Air

View photos Riley Young/Digital Trends More

Apple’s MacBook Air has always been designed as a sleek, lightweight MacBook option that prioritizes portability and aesthetics over other aspects, like performance. However, in the current MacBook lineup, it’s proved to be the longest-lasting by both the specifications and our own testing.

When Apple refreshed the MacBook Air in March 2020, it updated the processor to 10th-generation Intel Core CPUs. Those chips made the MacBook Air not only more powerful but more conservative with its power usage. The Air comes with a 49.9-watt-hour battery, but how does that stack up in testing?

Apple claims that you can get 12 hours of Apple TV movie playback. In our MacBook Air review, we found that the modern MacBook Air was capable of playing 1080p video on a loop for 10 hours — around eight hours of web browsing.

You may be able to extend this further by keeping screen brightness low and background applications to a minimum. Configuration options are limited, but sticking to smaller storage capacities and memory will provide a minute benefit for extending battery life.

Apple also recommends keeping your device up to date and to avoid extreme ambient temperatures when using your MacBook Air.

MacBook Pro 16-inch

View photos

Apple’s MacBook Pro range is where the real heft and power can be found with all sorts of hardware options for those who need more grunt for their MacOS tasks. As far as MacBooks go, the battery life isn’t bad either, but you’ll want to choose specific models and consider your configuration to get the most out of it.

When Apple launched the MacBook Pro 16, it promised the biggest battery in any MacBook — a 100-watt-hour monster, in fact. Apple says this gives you an extra hour of battery life compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, providing 11 hours of web browsing or Apple TV video playback.

Story continues