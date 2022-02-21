Macaulay Culkin makes surprise HBO TV appearance in 'The Righteous Gemstones'

Famed Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin made a surprising TV appearance in the newest episode of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones (on Crave in Canada, HBO Max in the U.S.) as Walton Goggins' character's abandoned son.

Macaulay Culkin in Season 2 Episode 8 of HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" (Photograph by Ryan Green/ HBO)

In Danny McBride's comedy series, we learned that Baby Billy Freeman (Goggins) has a son, Harmon, who he left in Charlotte, North Carolina, after taking his son on a trip to the pet shop at a mall, and then leaving him there.

History repeated itself now that his wife Tiffany (Valyn Hall), pregnant with their child, was left with the Gemstone family when Baby Billy took off, without warning, during his nephew's baptism party.

After Tiffany, Baby Billy's niece Judy Gemstone (Edi Patterson) and her husband BJ (Tim Baltz) find Baby Billy selling a health elixir, after tracking his credit card transactions, in Episode 8 of the series he heads to North Carolina to mend his relationship with his son, Harmon, played by Culkin.

Macaulay Culkin, Walton Goggins in Season 2 Episode 8 of HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" (Photograph by Ryan Green/ HBO)

Now married and a father himself, Harmon lets his father sit with him in his home, on leather chairs, with Family Feud on the TV. Harmon reveals that when Baby Billy left him, his mother told him that his father had turned into the cat that he got at the pet store that day, and his father was his "companion."

While much of the interaction is Baby Billy apologizing for abandoning Harmon, Baby Billy does ask if there is something he can do for his son, to help mend their relationship.

"Can I hit you with a closed fist as hard as I can one time, just right in the face," Harmon asks.

Macaulay Culkin, Walton Goggins in Season 2 Episode 8 of HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" (Photograph by Ryan Green/ HBO)

Baby Billy says one hit is OK, and the punch knocks him to the floor, which is just a completely hysterical moment between Culkin and Goggins.

We do have to admit that we don't see much more of Culkin as Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones comes to an end next week, but we definitely wouldn't be opposed to McBride bringing him back, in any capacity, for Season 3 of the show.