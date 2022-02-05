Macaulay Culkin to Star in New Docuseries Macaulay Culkin's Midlife Crisis

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin is ready to give fans an inside look at his life – particularly, his "midlife crisis."

The idea seems to stem from a tweet the Home Alone star wrote in August 2020, in which he tweeted, "Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome."

The actor, now 41, has partnered with Lightbox, who will produce the upcoming series alongside Culkin's manager Emily Gerson Saines. The series is aptly titled Macaulay Culkin's Midlife Crisis.

Hey guys, wanna feel old?



I'm 40.



You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

"Mack remains as iconic, and as loved as ever – a social media sensation, internet entrepreneur and hard-working member of his pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band," Lightbox co-founders and executive producers Jonathan and Simon Chinn said in a statement to Deadline.

Added the Chinns: "Despite his legendary status, like the rest of us he's having to confront what it means to be a normal middle-aged guy, with a wife and a new kid who's soon going to be the same age he was when he became a massive global superstar. We are thrilled to be working through our mid-life crises with him on this exciting project."

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

The exciting news comes after Culkin welcomed his first child, a son named Dakota, with partner Brenda Song in April 2021; a source also told PEOPLE that the couple recently got engaged.

While appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2018, the Saved star opened up about the possibility of starting a family with his longtime partner.

"This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," he said, laughing. "I mean, we've definitely been practicing."

"I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that's what I'm looking for," he added, referring to the son of Beatles member John Lennon and Yoko Ono.