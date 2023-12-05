Macau Casino Giant Sands China Links With Tencent Video and Maoyan for Entertainment Expansion – ATF Bulletin



SHIFTING SANDS



Macau casino operator, Sands China entered into a strategic partnership with Chinese streaming company Tencent Video and Chinese cinema ticketing firm Maoyan Entertainment. The three parties will team up to host large-scale offline events, content creation of lifestyle and entertainment programs and online marketing and promotion.



Operating The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner Macao casino resorts, Sands runs several large entertainment facilities in Macau, including the 15,000-seat Cotai Arena, the 1,800-seat Venetian Theatre, the 6,000-seat The Londoner Arena, the 1,200-seat The Parisian Theatre, and the 1,700-seat Londoner Theatre.



The three will co-organize events in Macau including live performances, concerts, films, TV series, variety shows, sports and cultural activities. Among the first is the “Tencent Video All Star Night 2023.” Maoyan will handle ticket sales.

STILL ON THE CASE



GRB Media Ranch has closed a licensing deal for one of its top selling true-crime series, “On the Case” with Foxtel Group in Australia. having aired all 10 previous seasons since 2012, Foxtel acquired season 11. The long-standing series has been distributed into 185 territories. Season 11 is set to air in the first quarter of 2024.



Produced for Discovery Networks, “On the Case” explores intriguing real-life murder mysteries through in-depth interviews with those closest to the case and examines the forensic evidence that helped unravel the mystery.

ABC SALES



Australia’s ABC Commercial is launching “Mother & Son,” an 8-part series that explores the funny side of trying to age gracefully and family ties. The sales offshoot of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation is also at the Asia Television Forum (ATF) selling: new seasons of science series “Catalyst”; a second season of factual series “Muster Dogs,” which wil go to air in Australia in January; a second season pf pre-school puppet series “Beep and Mort”; a second season of “Reef School”; and sci-fi series “Planet Lulin,” which will air later in 2024.

