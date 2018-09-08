Mac Miller's death inspires outpouring of tributes from sports world including Le'Veon Bell, Dana White

Mac Miller made a significant impact on the sports world, with his death drawing an outpouring of tributes from athletes on Friday. (Getty)

Hip-hop artist Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose Friday in Los Angeles at age 26.

The Pittsburgh-born rapper who started rapping at age 14 and rose to fame with 2011’s chart-topping Blue Side Park and became one of the most respected rappers in the game.

In addition to his influence on the music scene, Miller made relationships with and impacts on athletes. His death Friday inspired an outpouring of tribute from the sports world.

Athletes like Le’Veon Bell, Jabari Parker and Darrelle Revis wrote about their personal relationships with Miller on Instagram and Twitter posts.

NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short…I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller …I love you bro, and will miss youu 😭 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2018





Others simply shared their sadness for an artist gone too soon.





Mac Miller news hurts.. another talent gone way too soon. RIP🙏🏽 — Christian Kirk (@ChristianDavon2) September 7, 2018





A unique talent, Miller left a big footprint during his too-short life.

