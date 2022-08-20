Mac Jones solid, Panthers pause QB battle in Pats' 20-10 win

  New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Ty Montgomery (14) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with line judge Daniel Gallagher (85) during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) tries to get away from New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral (9) passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Carolina Panthers safety Sean Chandler, left, tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • New England Patriots place-kicker Nick Folk (6) hits an extra point from the hold of Jake Bailey (7), while Carolina Panthers cornerback Tae Hayes (32) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback Kalon Barnes (35) brings down New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback Tae Hayes, left, celebrates with defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, center, and safety Kenny Robinson, right, after his touchdown on an interception during the second half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, center, speaks with side judge Boris Cheek (41) during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback Tae Hayes runs into the end zone for a touchdown on an interception during the second half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones completed a 45-yard pass to set up a touchdown in his first game action of the preseason, Tristian Vizcaino hit a 51-yard go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 20-10 in a preseason game on Friday night.

On a night when the Panthers paused their quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, New England played Jones for three series. He finished 4 of 8 passing for 61 yards, had a 7-yard scramble and was sacked once.

Patriots backup Brian Hoyer played one series in the second quarter before handing it off to rookie Bailey Zappe for the remainder of the game.

Zappe was 16 of 25 for 173 yards and threw an interception to Tae Hayes that was returned 50 yards for a touchdown.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey had five catches for 71 yards. Nelson Agholor had two catches for 52 yards and Sam Roberts added a late fumble recovery for a touchdown.

After suggesting that he could decide his starting quarterback as soon as this week, Panthers coach Matt Rhule sat both Mayfield and Darnold. Third stringer P.J. Walker started and alternated quarters with rookie Matt Corral.

Walker was 8 of 15 for 107 yards and two interceptions. Corral finished 9 of 15 for 58 yards.

Rhule also gave a night off to most of Carolina’s projected starters. There were some exceptions, including first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu. He started at left tackle after Rhule declared him the starter earlier in the week.

The man Ekwonu unseated for that spot, 2021 third-round pick Brady Christensen, got the nod at left guard where he is now competing with Michael Jordan.

The Patriots initially struggled to find traction offensively with most of their starters on the field for the first time after resting during last week’s exhibition opener. They went three-and-out on their first two series, with Jones misfiring twice on third down.

Jones finally got things going on their third possession, picking up a couple of first downs before connecting with Agholor on a 45-yard pass along the sideline to get into the red zone.

New England scored the first touchdown of the game three plays later on a 2-yard run by Ty Montgomery that made it 7-3.

Patriots assistant Matt Patricia remained the play-caller for all three quarterbacks throughout the first half, unlike last week when he shared the duties with Joe Judge.

New England’s first-team defense was mostly solid in limited action, forcing a three-and-out to open the game and then thwarting Carolina’s second drive with a pair of sacks by Deatrich Wise Jr. and Josh Uche.

Safety Joshua Bledsoe got into the mix in the second quarter when forced and recovered a fumble. The play was originally ruled an incomplete pass from Corral to Stephen Sullivan before coach Bill Belichick challenged and it was overturned upon review.

Shaun Wade added an interception in the third quarter, picking off a pass from Walker.

INJURIES

Panthers: RT Cameron Erving left in the second quarter with an elbow issue. ... RB Spencer Brown left on a cart in the third quarter with a leg injury. DE Amare Barno and S Juston Burris left with hamstring injuries.

Patriots: WR Tyquan Thornton left with a shoulder injury.

NOT PLAYING

The Patriots played without receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson, tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn, tight end Hunter Henry and offensive linemen Justin Herron, Bill Murray and Andrew Stueber.

Bourne’s absence came after he was dismissed from practice Tuesday for his involvement in a fight. Wilkerson was carted off and taken for off-site evaluation following a hit on Wednesday.

NEXT UP

Panthers: Host the Bills next Friday in their exhibition finale.

Patriots: Head to Las Vegas for two days of joint practices before wrapping up their exhibition schedule against the Raiders next Friday.

