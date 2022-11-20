Mabrey scores 19 in No. 9 Notre Dame's win over Ball State

Associated Press
·1 min read

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dara Mabrey scored 19 points, Olivia Miles had 13 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and No. 9 Notre Dame beat Ball State 95-60 on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish (4-0), who had six different players score in double figures, have won four straight contests against in-state foes in the last three seasons.

Madelyn Bischoff led the Cardinals (2-2) with 15 points, including nine of Ball State’s first 11.

Ball State led 11-6 halfway through the first quarter but the Irish closed out the period with a 21-7 run. Notre Dame was up 54-27 at the half and maintained at least a 25-point lead the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Ball State: The Cardinals took down two straight in-state opponents in Indiana University East and Butler, but failed to pick up the sweep in South Bend. Ball State returns three of its top four scorers from a year ago and is expected to compete for the Mid-American Conference title this season.

Notre Dame: The Irish start 4-0 for the second year in a row. They’re scoring 91.3 points per game as they prepare for a tough December slate that features home contests against No. 19 Maryland and No. 5 UConn.

UP NEXT

Ball State: At Utah State on Wednesday.

Notre Dame: Travels to the Bahamas to play American University on Thursday in its first of two games in the Goombay Classic.

___

