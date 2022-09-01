Mable John, Motown and Stax blues singer who backed Ray Charles, dies

Steve Marble
·5 min read
Photo of American singer Mabel John posed in 1966.
One of the first women signed by Motown, Mable John, shown in 1966, later became a minister and an advocate for homeless people in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

One of the first women signed by Motown. Part of the stable of early-day artists at legendary Stax Records. A longtime backup singer for Ray Charles. A hard-driven advocate for those who lived on the streets of L.A. A movie actress late in life. A mystery writer whose protagonist was an aging blues singer with a thing for unsolved crime.

That Mable John could pack so much into 91 years of life was a remarkable testament to her energy, curiosity and generous heart. She was as comfortable sharing the stage with Billie Holiday as she was wading through the crowds that gathered for her annual "homeless" Christmas party in Westchester.

And somewhere along the way she earned a doctorate in divinity and became a minister, her stage presence and booming voice serving her well from the pulpit.

Still active in the community until late in life, John died Aug. 25 at her home in Los Angeles. No cause was given. She was 91.

The oldest of 10 children, John was born in 1930 in Bastrop, La., a former Confederate stronghold west of the Mississippi River. As her father sought a better job, the family moved to Detroit, where she was encouraged by her musically inclined parents to sing in the family's Pentecostal church, though she said she was later booted from the choir when the church objected to her interest in the blues.

"They disapproved of the music. I had gone over to the devil. They told me that by going out into the world, I was going back on everything I'd been taught," she told the Guardian in 2008. "So I just found another church."

Her fate turned when she went to work at an insurance company owned by the sister of Barry Gordy, then a young hustler who was trying to break into the music business by pitching songs to local DJs and record store owners. Since he didn't drive or own a car, John became his chauffeur, ferrying him from radio station to radio station.

John said she encouraged him to launch a label that would focus on Black musicians. Interested, Gordy turned his garage into a recording studio and hung a big sign that said “Hitsville U.S.A.” No sense in being modest, he said.

Within a few years, the company he called Tamla, and later Motown, was churning out chart-busting songs: “Shop Around,” “Please Mr. Postman,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “Where Did Our Love Go?” and hundreds of other new tunes. One of his first signings was John, who had performed with Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald. She became the label's first solo female artist.

Though initially overshadowed by her younger brother, Little Willie John, an R&B artist who reached the top of the charts with his hit song "Fever," John had modest success in 1960 recording several of Gordy's songs, including "Who Wouldn't Love a Man Like That" and "Actions Speak Louder Than Words."

John eventually concluded that her soul-drenched voice and interest in the blues wasn't a fit at Motown, which was leaning toward pop music with mainstream appeal. So she headed to Memphis and signed on with Stax, where she landed a Top 10 hit with "Your Good Thing (Is About to End)" in 1966.

"When I went there, I was assigned to Isaac Hayes and David Porter. They'd never met me and didn't know what I looked or sounded like. ... When I sat down with them, they said, 'Let's get acquainted first.' They asked what kind of life I had, what was on my mind. They turned their attention to whatever emotion I was feeling. Stax wanted you to be you."

Two years later, she went on the road with Ray Charles and took over as the lead singer for his backing trio, the Raelettes. It was a collaboration that lasted nearly a decade and a friendship that continued until his death in 2004.

Spiritual since childhood, John eventually set aside secular music and headed to L.A., where she taught Bible classes and established a ministry, Joy in Jesus Ministries. In 1992, she earned her divinity doctorate at the Crenshaw Christian Center. She also founded the Joy Community Outreach, a charity that provides food and clothing to hundreds of impoverished people and became known for her annual Christmas party for those without housing.

Actresses Sharon Stone, Whoopi Goldberg and the late Valerie Harper were among those who supported her group.

"A lot of these people are hard street people. They've given up on life. Living on the streets, where everything they get they either have to steal or beg for, breaks them down. It takes their pride and self-esteem away," she told The Times in 1996. "You'd be surprised what it does to a person, never to be able to lie down in a bed."

Well into her 70s, John made her film debut in 1977 when director John Sayles tapped her to play the role of an aging blues singer alongside Danny Glover in "Honeydripper." She also co-wrote a series of thrillers involving a spiritual detective named Pastor Albertina Merci who solves crimes that have left police flummoxed.

In 2007, she appeared with Hayes, Lalah Hathaway and Angie Stone at the Hollywood Bowl for the 50th anniversary of Stax.

Asked where she found the time and energy to stuff so much into her life, John was succinct.

"Some days, when people are telling me how busy I am, I sit down to think about it and I get tired."

John's survivors include two sons, Limuel Taylor and Paul Collins; a daughter, Sherry Archar; a grandson and three great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel, and three sons, Joel, Jesse and Otis. Her brother Little Willie John died in prison in 1968 while serving time for manslaughter. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Hilary Knight passes Wickenheiser for women's world hockey championship record

    HERNING — U.S. forward Hilary Knight set a record for all-time career points in the women's world hockey championship Thursday, and she's not done adding to it. Knight's goal and assist in a 12-1 quarterfinal win over Hungary gave her 87 points to surpass Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser's previous mark of 86. "I understand how big an accolade it is, so all I can say is it's really an honour," Knight said. "I'd be remiss if I didn't mention I play with the best players in the world night in

  • 6 potential landing spots if Patrick Kane decides to move

    What would be the best landing spot for Patrick Kane if he chooses to move on from the Chicago Blackhawks?

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."