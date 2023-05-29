Is MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Potentially Undervalued?

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine MAAS Group Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is MAAS Group Holdings Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.27x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 15.25x, which means if you buy MAAS Group Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that MAAS Group Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like MAAS Group Holdings’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of MAAS Group Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. MAAS Group Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 96%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MGH’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MGH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MGH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MGH, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing MAAS Group Holdings at this point in time. For example, MAAS Group Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

