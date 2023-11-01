M6 southbound closed near Cannock after serious crash
The M6 has been closed southbound in Staffordshire after a serious crash between a car and a lorry.
The carriageway was shut between junctions 13, for Penkridge, and 12, for Cannock, after the crash at about 02:50 GMT on Wednesday.
It happened between the slip roads at junction 12 and the fire service, police and ambulance were all called to the scene, National Highways said.
Drivers were warned of very long delays towards junction 13.
There was more than eight miles of congestion on the M6 southbound at about 09:00 GMT with a queue of traffic back towards junction 14, for Stafford.
Traffic was being diverted off the motorway at junction 13 and via the A449 and A5 to rejoin the motorway at junction 12, National Highways added.
