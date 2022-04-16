M4 closed as firefighters called to blaze near RAF base

Parts of the M4 have been closed due to a fire in Newbury nearby to an RAF base, the emergency services have confirmed.

Firefighters from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, were called to a blaze at an industrial building near Westbrook, Newbury shortly before 2pm.

According to the fire service, the blaze may have involved “pyrotechnics and fireworks”. Due to the fire, the M4 was closed in both directions between junction 13 and 14 on Satruday afternoon.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.41pm on Saturday, 16 April, we received reports of a fire at an industrial building in Westbrook, Newbury.

“Two Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) crews from Newbury, one crew from Theale and two Officers have currently been sent to the scene, together with crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Firefighters have found a fire involving possible pyrotechnics and fireworks. Cordons are in place, but people are urged to stay away from the area while emergency services deal with this fire.”

At this time, it is unclear what caused the blaze and if there have been any injuries.

National Highways East added: “The M4 is closed in both directions between J13 near Snelsmore - J14 near Shefford Woodlands due to a large building fire near the carriageway causing debris.”