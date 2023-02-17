M3GAN unrated version dancing to Peacock this month

Horror fans will soon be able to take M3GAN home with them — but, be warned, the killer doll is going to be nastier than ever.

The original and unrated versions of the Allison Williams–starring horror film will stream on Peacock and be available to buy on digital starting Feb. 24, while both versions of it will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on March 21, Universal announced Friday.

The M3GAN UNRAT3D VERSION delivers more distressing violence and profanity, and features never-before-seen bonus material, including a breakdown of the creation of M3GAN and behind-the-scenes featurettes showcasing the film's complex stunts and gory deaths.

In the movie, Williams plays a roboticist named Gemma, suddenly tasked with looking after her young niece Cady (Violet McGraw) after the child's parents are killed in a car accident. To help Cady with her anxiety and loneliness, Gemma deploys a Model 3 Generative Android (M3GAN, for short), an experimental robot of her own creation, designed to act as a friend and guardian. The android soon becomes worryingly protective of her charge.

Producer James Wan dreamed up the movie in cahoots with colleagues at his Atomic Monster Productions company.

"One of the things we like to do at Atomic Monster is, at the end of the week, sit around and chat about films," Wan told EW last year. "At one of these sessions, we came up with the idea of doing a killer-doll movie."

Of course, Wan has experience with horror movies involving dolls: He directed 2004's Saw and 2013's The Conjuring, the latter of which introduced audiences to the possessed toy Annabelle.

"We joke that I get branded a lot as the killer-doll guy, but I've never technically made a movie about a doll that kills — it's always possessed by some sort of evil spirit," says Wan. "We thought it would be fun to do a movie that is basically Annabelle meets the Terminator."

When Universal released the film's first trailer last October they hoped it might cause a bit of a stir, thanks to the gymnastic dancing of the title character, a robot-doll designed to resemble a young girl. They underestimated its appeal: The clip became an internet sensation, inspiring memes and mash-ups, and turning the android into an instant icon.

The bright idea of having M3GAN dance in the film came from the movie's director, Gerard Johnstone.

"It was one of those crazy, sleep-deprived, 3 a.m. thoughts," he said. "'Wouldn't it kind of be funny if the soundtrack suddenly became real and M3GAN ended up busting a move to whatever music was playing?' It was just something that everyone embraced and loved."

