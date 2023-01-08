‘M3GAN’ Surprises Box Office With $30 Million Opening as ‘Avatar 2’ Hits $1.7 Billion Worldwide

Universal/Blumhouse’s darkly comedic horror film “M3GAN” has surpassed all expectations with a $30 million opening weekend from 3,509 theaters, providing critical support for the box office in the month ahead as Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” continues its push to a $2 billion global total.



Directed by Gerald Johnstone and co-produced by James Wan and his Atomic Monster Productions, “M3GAN” hit theaters with surprisingly strong reviews, earning a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score as critics praised the film’s mix of scares, dark humor and knowingly absurd tone.



As a result, the film caught the attention of horror buffs and younger moviegoers, with 62% of the film’s opening weekend crowd coming from the 18-35 demographic and 53% being female. Audience metrics were fairly positive with a B on CinemaScore and a 79% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, consistent with most horror titles.



Prior to opening weekend, “M3GAN” had been projected for an opening weekend of $17-22 million, which would have been enough to ensure profitability against the film’s $12 million budget. Instead, “M3GAN” is now the first horror film to earn an opening of at least $30 million since the critically panned “The Devil Inside” in 2012 and could potentially leg out to a $90-100 million domestic total if word-of-mouth keeps spreading.



“M3GAN” should serve as much needed support for movie theaters as it tries to get through what is expected to be a slow January. It has pushed overall weekend totals to around $103 million, a significant improvement from the $62 million overall total seen in the first weekend of 2022 but still down from the $139 million earned in the first weekend of 2019.



Of course, “Avatar: The Way of Water” will continue to be the main draw in January, as Disney/20th Century announced that the film has passed the $1.7 billion mark and now stands seventh on the all-time box office charts before inflation adjustment, with $517 million coming from the U.S. and Canada after it added $45 million in its fourth weekend.



At this pace, “Avatar 2” is now a virtual lock to pass the $1.91 billion total of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to become the highest grossing film since the pandemic began and then become the sixth film in history to gross $2 billion worldwide. Its worldwide fourth weekend total of $177.6 million is just a 30% drop from New Year’s weekend, 24% when COVID-stricken China is excluded.



