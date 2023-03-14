M3GAN Makes Modeling Debut with Punk Marc Jacobs Campaign

M3GAN is proving all dolls go to heaven.

The eponymous star of Blumhouse’s “M3GAN” leads a new Marc Jacobs Heavn campaign, shot by photographer Harley Weir. The collection is in collaboration with band Deftones and streetwear brand Stray Rats. M3GAN rocks a Deftones’ God Help Me Up zip hoodie in the ad, overseen by Creative Director Ava Nirui.

The brand shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, “M3GAN in heaven.”

And M3GAN isn’t the only viral celebrity featured in the campaign: Tara Reid, Michael Imperioli, and Sandy Liang broke the Internet after being posed together on a couch. Marc Jacobs also re-released 2000s Stam bag, with Paris Hilton, Selma Blair, Ashanti, Ashlee Simpson, and Jessica Stam sporting the handbag earlier this year.

“M3GAN,” the viral hit horror film that dominated the January box office, has already landed a sequel set for 2025. Currently titled “M3GAN 2.0,” the follow-up will mark lead star Allison Williams’ return to the role, along with her onscreen niece Violet McGraw.

Screenwriter Akela Cooper will pen the sequel, but a director has not been announced yet. Gerard Johnstone helmed the first film which focused on the creation of a Model 3 Generative Android doll geared towards children. Yet once an overbearing M3GAN went astray, it seemed like the doll was officially decommissioned. Or so they thought.

“It’s about something that’s on the tip of everyone’s tongue right now,” producer Jason Blum previously told IndieWire of the premise. “We’re all talking about AI and what it could do. All the great things it can do, which we see in the movie, and all the horrible things it can do, which we also see in the movie.”

Producer James Wan added, “I’m a bit of a creepy doll aficionado. I just love the idea of an inanimate object that looks like it could be alive and may actually have life within it. Whether it’s life that has been imbued by a supernatural entity or you, with your broken mind, project life into it. One is more supernatural and the other is more psychological, but I’m drawn to both aspects of the genre.”

An unrated version of “M3GAN” featuring more gore (and more TikTok dancing!) was also released on Universal streamer Peacock.

