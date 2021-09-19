M25 Protests Were "Reasonable" Says Green MP Caroline Lucas

Insulate Britain climate activists pictured glued onto a slip road from the M25 (Photo: Mark Kerrison via Getty Images)

Green MP Caroline Lucas has defended environmental protesters who blocked the M25, saying their demands were “reasonable”.

The group Insulate Britain held up the country’s busiest motorway three times last week by setting up road blocks and glueing themselves to the tarmac.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps called them “dangerous and counterproductive”.

However, former Green Party leader Lucas suggested their actions were justified in an “emergency”.

“It is reasonable to take emergency action and that’s what they were doing,” she told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday programme

'Do you think it's reasonable for this cause to stop people going to work?' - #Phillips@CarolineLucas defends the M25 protests saying that "their demands are reasonable and in an emergency situation it is reasonable to take emergency action".https://t.co/FolArb6WZ4pic.twitter.com/q57kEAKICJ — Trevor Phillips on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) September 19, 2021

The MP for Brighton Pavilion added: “I am saying that in extreme situations it is reasonable to take extreme actions and that is what has driven these protesters to do that.

“Personally I prefer to take action where it is closer to the target of that action, so that might be Downing Street, it might be the Treasury, but I fully understand why protesters have felt driven to do something more dramatic than that because Government has been ignoring all of those kinds of actions for many, many years, we face an existential crisis, an emergency and we need to take emergency action now.”

Home secretary Priti Patel slammed them as “selfish” and described their actions as “guerrilla tactics”.

Story continues

Insulate Britain wants the government to fund home insulation in social housing. Around 181 activists were arrested last week.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

