M25 protest: Insulate Britain activists dragged off road near Heathrow

This is the moment police dragged eco-activists off a road before they could glue themselves to the M25 by Heathrow in their latest attempt to cause “maximum disruption” to motorists.

Between 30 and 40 Insulate Britain activists formed a human roadblock on the slip road, at junction 14 near Heathrow, on Monday morning.

They walked into the road about 8am with some being dragged to the safety of the verge by police.

A man sat in the centre of the road was able to glue his hands down to the ground before police could remove him.

It is the sixth timed in two weeks the group has caused disruption on or near the M25.

The group, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, is calling for the Government to insulate homes in the UK to help cut carbon emissions.

Their controversial tactics have led to National Highways being granted injunctions to prevent people obstructing the M25 and A20 following further demonstrations at the Port of Dover on Friday.

The injunctions mean demonstrators could face time in prison for blocking the routes.

Police have made dozens of arrests since the beginning of the campaign.

Insulate Britain spokeswoman Tracey Mulligan told LBC: “We have certainly got everybody talking about insulation or avoiding the question of insulation.

“We have got people considering that our government is legally failing in their duty to protect us and I think we’re showing that Priti Patel, unfortunately, is trying to scare us with an injunction and that shows her lack of character, not ours.

“You can’t put an injunction on hunger, you can’t put and injunction on physics, and we are terrified for our children’s future and sick of over 8,000 people dying each year from the choice of heating or eating.”

When asked about breaking the injunction, she said: “I wouldn’t say we are happy, we are just putting things into the bigger context. We are tired of over seven million people having to choose between heating or eating and we know that’s going to get worse with the energy crisis that we’re facing now.”

