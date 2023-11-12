M25 in Essex reopens clockwise after lorry crash

The M25 in Essex has reopened after a lorry driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed, police said.

The clockwise section between junctions 27 and 28 was shut on Friday night and reopened on Saturday afternoon.

Essex Police said the driver had been fined £700 for driving hours offences and estimated that recovering the lorry would cost at least £7,000.

Posting on X, Essex Roads Policing said the crash "could have ended in tragedy", but that no one was injured.

The #M25 remains CLOSED clockwise between J27 (#M11) and J28 (#A12 #Brentwood) whilst a complex recovery operation is ongoing following a collision involving a lorry which left the carriageway.



The closure is expected to be in place for some time yet.



Allow extra journey time. pic.twitter.com/jbXOmpSYks — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) November 11, 2023

