M2 Compliance to Sponsor the 34th Annual ROTH Conference

Fort Lauderdale, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance, a leading SEC-registered filing agent and financial printer, will be sponsoring the 34th Annual Roth Conference, which will be held Sunday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.



The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across various industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. Past events have featured more than 550 participating companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices, and high-net-worth investors.

M2 is the most disruptive provider in the industry and is the only firm to offer an UNLIMITED EDGAR & iXBRL program for only $5,995 per year, which includes all your SEC filings --- including REGISTRATION STATEMENTS. M2 has grown to represent over 1,200 companies and has filed over 100,000 files to date with the SEC. With more than 140 employees and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver a truly dedicated service and efficient drafting 24/7.

