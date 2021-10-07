M1 closed as fire engulfs car workshop in Colindale

Blaze in West Hendon Broadway, Colindale on Thursday night (London Fire Brigade)

A huge blaze at a car workshop closed the M1 and disrupted train services, bringing parts of north London to a standstill on Thursday night.

Sixty firefighters are tackling flames that ripped through the building in West Hendon Broadway, Colindale.

London Fire Brigade advised motorists to avoid the area due to the travel chaos.

The M1 motorway was closed between junctions 1 and 4 and nearby rail routes in and out of London were shut.

Major congestion was also reported on the A5 and North Circular Road. Some residents were evacuated from their homes.

Fire crews and police in Colindale (London Fire Brigade)

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene. LFB has concerns about flammable gas cylinders stored at the premises.

A spokesman said: “The whole of a car workshop is currently alight in Colindale.

“Crews continue to work hard. The M1 motorway has been closed between junctions 1 and 4 and nearby rail routes are also facing disruption. Please avoid the area.”

The car workshop in Colindale was completely gutted by fire (London Fire Brigade)

Network Rail added: “A fire next to the track is causing disruption to services between London St Pancras and Luton Airport Parkway.

“As a result, all lines are blocked and trains between these stations may be cancelled or delayed.”

Thameslink rail service tweeted: “There are believed to be a number of flammable gas cylinders onsite.”

Crews continue to work hard at the #Colindale car workshop fire. The M1 motorway has been closed between junctions 1 and 4 and nearby rail routes are also facing disruption. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/AgYckhEZYT

©@WestHendon pic.twitter.com/eY3m2hvVlT — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 7, 2021

Scotland Yard said: “Officers are assisting our colleagues from London Fire Brigade at the scene of a fire on West Hendon Broadway.

“Road closures are in place and people are asked to avoid the area.”

Now at West Hendon Broadway pic.twitter.com/xG8cBJivvH — WestHendon (@WestHendon) October 7, 2021

London Ambulance Service said: “We have a crew, incident response officer and units on scene with our emergency services partners at a fire in West Hendon.

“At this time we haven’t treated any patients.”

