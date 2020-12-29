I’m a worried student – we deserve clarity over the return of schools in January

Those returning to school deserve transparency (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Despite a number of recent U-turns, one thing the government has tried to remain resolute on is keeping schools open. However, preliminary research from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has suggested that a delay could be useful if if rising infection rates are to be brought under control.

I am a 16-year-old student, and I attend a comprehensive school in Leeds. This year has been an awful one for students like me: first came the closing of schools, cancellation of exams, the results fiasco, and the worries of returning back to school - all of which have been. exacerbated by our the government's erratic response to the developing situation.

I was grateful and pleased when schools re-opened in September; it provided myself and many other students with hope and gave us a purpose back again. Of course, things were different – with the wearing of face-masks, social distancing, hand-sanitising and class bubbles – but it was worth it.

The government announced plans on the last day of term for a staggered return next month for secondary schools and colleges to help headteachers roll out mass testing of students, with exam years, vulnerable children and key workers’ children to go back as normal on 4 January, while others will do remote learning.

We also now now the army will be drafted in to help with the process, with students reportedly expected to swab themselves under supervision of a school staff member or volunteer who has been trained for the role.

I believe the government have failed to provide clarity on the return of pupils and evidence about the spread of Covid-19 among young people. The government need to be open and transparent about the science and any modelling of the prevalence of the new strain in school settings - we need to know what risks this will pose to students, staff and the community?

There have been reports that ministers are considering keeping schools closed for all of January, with experts believing that the new Covid strain may be more transmissible . If this is true, it is imperative that the government guarantees that every student will have access to learning from home and vulnerable children will be safeguarded.

It is also crucial that the government revisit their decision on exams, something which Wales and Scotland have done, and something which I would like to give me peace of mind.

Schools and unions have plenty of questions about what is to come with the NASUWT union having said that schools have not been given enough time to prepare for mass testing - and that further guidance was needed for those in the highest Covid-restriction tiers.

Despite the countless dilemmas headteachers and teachers have found themselves in, they have behaved nothing short of heroically. I know more than most because I have seen their selflessness in the classroom everyday this past term. A hero is a person who is admired for their courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities - that perfectly defines my teachers.

Every day during the past couple of months, I have seen acts of "heroism". Whether that is providing pastoral support, making schools a safe environment to learn and thrive, or just giving a friendly smile in the morning. Just to add to the selflessness, some headteachers have been working on Christmas Day to help prepare schools for mass Covid-19 testing.

As a student, I hope that schools remain open. Keeping kids out of the classroom will make recovering from the pandemic harder for many.

As students we deserve to know what is going on – and that means now, not in January. However, there is one thing I am sure on – the government is continuing to fail the test that the issue of education has been during the pandemic.

