M Winkworth's (LON:WINK) Dividend Will Be £0.027

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

M Winkworth PLC's (LON:WINK) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.027 per share on 17th of November. The dividend yield will be 7.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

M Winkworth Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment made up 72% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

EPS is set to fall by 0.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 115%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.046 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.108. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.9% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that M Winkworth has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

We Really Like M Winkworth's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think M Winkworth might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for M Winkworth that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

