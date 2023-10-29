I’m a voter in search of Republicans with integrity | Opinion

GOP integrity

Having voted Republican most of my life, I am now appalled at the lack of integrity in what was once my party.

Criminal behavior by Democrat office holders led to Democrats calling for their resignation. Criminal behavior by Republican office holders is met by Republicans with “let the voters choose in the next election.”

What is even worse is that the one thing that apparently automatically eliminates a Republican candidate for speaker of the House is the acceptance of the results of the free and fair election in 2020. I choose not to vote for a Republican again unless she or he shows integrity and the fortitude to call out those who try to steal elections and their supporters.

Buck Wicklund, Charlotte

Gerrymandering

The writer is a former Republican state senator.

My first Senate election redrawn district maps provided a slightly right leaning district which I won three times. Then, court-ordered new maps put me in one of the most heavily Democrat districts in the state. Did I complain or move — no. I did not win either. It is part of the political process.

You hear claims that gerrymandering is a candidate selecting his/her voters. Well moving to be elected is a candidate trying to select voters. These people are called carpetbaggers.

I have lived in my community for 32 years. You should know your neighbors and know their issues. If someone has to move to get elected, you have someone whose personal interests are above their constituents, and you should run from them.

Jeff Tarte, Cornelius

Flamethrowers

The North Carolina legislature has released its maps for 2024 and they are as bad as many of us imagined.

My congressman, who has been there for all his constituents, will be gerrymandered out of office. So much for democracy, this is not about the people, it is about power.

Gerrymandering contributes to the election of the most extreme candidates. This in turn gives us flamethrowers in Congress, rather than legislators who actually want to govern. This has been on full display lately in our current U.S. House.

We need maps drawn by nonpartisan groups in order to have a democracy, other states have done this. North Carolina should as well.

Laura Reich, Charlotte

Church and state

Regarding “Separation of church and state? Religious groups get $26 million in NC taxpayer money,” (Oct. 22) and related articles:

Since when can our North Carolina tax dollars be given to religious organizations to help rebuild their churches or clean up asbestos in their buildings?

If we are going to spend our money that way, how about fixing up some of our substandard schools?

Helen Casper, Charlotte

Trump lawyers

So which Jenna Ellis are we supposed to believe, the one that grinned like a Cheshire Cat while posing for her booking photo on Aug. 23 in Atlanta, or the teary-eyed one who plead guilty Tuesday in the Georgia election subversion case?

Ellis and Kenneth Chesebro have pleaded guilty to felony charges, and Sidney Powell to six misdemeanors. The states of Colorado, Texas and California should immediately move to revoke their law licenses for engaging in unethical, illegal and dishonest conduct.

No one is above the law.

Mary Gaertner, Charlotte

I have been a fan of the Charlotte Hornets since their existence began. I am appalled at the lack of response from the team regarding Miles Bridges’ violations of his parole. Partner abuse is unacceptable under all circumstances.

Prior to his arrest, Bridges was one of my favorite Hornets ever. It is clear that he, at minimum, has some anger issues that need resolving and I hope that he gets the help he needs.

Everyone deserves due process of the law, but Bridges’ recent parole violations should have led to him being stopped from participation in team activities immediately and that clearly hasn’t happened. As such, I am withdrawing support for this organization. Support for a team that condones this behavior is the same as condoning the behavior.

The Hornets and the NBA at large should have higher standards.

Chris McSween, Durham