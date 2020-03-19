I’m usually self-interested, but this virus has shown: if we do not care for people, what is society for?

Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

I barely recognise myself. Who is this person organising a hyper-local Facebook group, just for three streets in our neighbourhood, so we can help each other out through this crisis?

I hardly know my neighbours, never bothered to do much more than nod and smile, but right now, I want to know who they are and if they need anything. I’m far from a community-minded person. I’m self-interested, self-obsessed, usually too “busy” for strangers.

Yet there is a yearning to make connection. The need to reach out to others at a time of enormous disconnection seems innate – there are online and offline groups proliferating around in Australia and the world, answering some human need to embrace more than our immediate circle.

These are tiny acts of kindness when we know this is much bigger than that. People will lose their lives and thousands will lose their jobs, and a Facebook group isn’t going to help.

But with all norms disappearing, what is most important becomes clear. The moral universe, as well as the practical one, comes into focus. On a personal level, it is confounding and profound. At the very moment we must isolate ourselves, to keep distance from each other, it has never been more obvious how connected we are. Connected to the street you live in and connected to the nearly eight billion people on our planet.

We’re staying at home not to protect ourselves if we are unwell – most us will get better – but to protect the group. The old Margaret Thatcher line that “there is no such thing as society” never rang so hollow. It’s the group that matters, all of us.

As confusing and frightening as this crisis is, the most powerful thread is that we must make sacrifices to protect the vulnerable among us – the elderly, those with heart conditions, hypertension and cancer.

The noise is relentless, but that is the central purpose – for governments as well as individuals. We must care for people we do not know.

After this, perhaps we will focus on what is meaningful about our human interactions, to make each of them count

The alternative is Lord of the Flies – a collapse of any moral code, each of us for ourselves. The risk of that is there with the horrible stripping of supermarkets,

Americans queuing for guns, presumably to shoot the desperate if they come near.

The fear is understandable, because the worst part of this is the dread of what might happen. How long will this last? How many will get sick and die? Will I lose my job and how will I pay my rent or mortgage? Will I ever hug my grandchildren again? This is like no other natural disaster we have faced, at least in my lifetime, but somehow most of us realise that to truly help ourselves, we have to look after others.

This is radical, at least in western countries, because so many of us have lost that sense, or forgotten it temporarily, or been encouraged to see it as mere sentimentality in the rush to privatise, to scapegoat others, to deliberately divide, to blame others for their troubles.



The different but relevant comparison is climate change. That, too, requires action and sacrifice for the group and for the future, and it must be collective action. The difference is that we have put climate change off because of the power and self-interest of the few. In this case, there’s no room for coronavirus deniers.





On a personal level, what’s now so obvious is how social we really are. Touching and hugging others is not a nice thing; it’s a human need.

Apart from the economic recession, a piece in Vox pointed out that this is a “social recession” as well, a loss of contact especially for the already lonely and vulnerable.

Solitary confinement is a form a torture. All those social events we used to cancel at the last minute because we couldn’t be bothered have now disappeared. Some of them were tiresome. Many of those work meetings were pointless. Yet after this, perhaps we will focus on what is meaningful about our human interactions, to make each of them count.

We need our celebrations – weddings, kids’ birthdays, our grandparents’ anniversaries, backyard barbecues, taking a yoga class, yelling at the umpire. I follow the AFL only sporadically, but what a relief that it is going ahead in a truncated form and without crowds. Yes, it is a risk, but we need something, just one thing, to distract ourselves and to share with others. One silly thing.

Yet we are adaptive creatures. Before, we worried that the online world was cutting us off from genuine connections, that we were isolating ourselves in a bubble of “friends” and mindless scrolling, watching Netflix in our living rooms rather than going to the movies, ordering in rather than dining in groups. All that was partly true.

Yet, as Priya Parker, the author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters points out, the use of technology has always been in our hands. In these grim times we will find ways to make those gatherings meaningful – zoom meetings, livestreamed eBook clubs, Skype birthday parties and drinks after work. We can improve how we do things. “This spell will force us to focus on what matters – and decide what that is,” she writes.

Focusing on what matters goes beyond the individual. We have had big challenges before this, and governments have too often avoided or ignored them, until trust that governments had our interests at hearts – the groups’ interest – has all but evaporated.

For the far right in particular, “all of us” is anathema. Scapegoats are easy targets. There must be a “them” and “us”, someone to blame. But who’s the enemy here? Who’s the other? Is it refugees’ fault? Dole bludgers? Muslims? Can we blame the greenies for this one? Whinging feminists?

There’s no one to blame, and Donald Trump’s notion that this was a “Chinese virus” was a laughable attempt to keep to the old script. Yet if most of us agree that we are responsible for the vulnerable, that the virus is not their fault, it is not a stretch to see that we have always been responsible.

Too many have blamed the unemployed for their predicament. Too many have turned away when it is obvious that housing is unaffordable for so many, that homelessness is skyrocketing. How did we get to a point when a quarter of the workforce is casual, with higher rates of pay to be sure, but no guaranteed hours or sick pay? Well before this crisis, so many of us were invisibly vulnerable and blamed for their own predicament, when the vast majority were no more responsible than someone who picks up a virus.

The virus has brought everything into sharp relief. If we do not care for people we do not know, what is society for? What are we protecting? The virus is a health crisis, an economic crisis and it’s a moral crisis, too. For all of us.

• Gay Alcorn is a Guardian Australia columnist