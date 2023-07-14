‘I’m trying to save you.’ Cop frees dog chained near burning mobile home, video shows

A police officer hopped a fence and ran into a backyard to save a dog that was chained behind a burning mobile home, according to a California police department.

First responders went to the mobile home in Arvin on July 10 and found it fully engulfed in flames, according to a statement from the Arvin Police Department.

The owners of the home told Officer Adam Calderon that a dog was chained in the backyard, the statement says.

Calderon “scaled a six-foot fence and approached the dog, who was visibly shaken up,” the statement says.

Calderon’s body camera footage shows him trying desperately to unchain the dog.

“Good doggie,” he says, as video shows bright orange flames engulfing the mobile home feet away. “I’m trying to get you out.”

The dog looks frightened as Calderon wrestles with the chain.

“I’m trying to save you, boy,” he says.

When Calderon realizes he can’t undo the chain, he positions the dog behind a cement block to try to shield him from the smoke before running into a neighbor’s yard to look for a tool that can help him, according to the police department.

Calderon finds a pair of hedge trimmers in a neighbor’s yard and runs back to where the dog is chained.

“Sorry doggie, I’m trying,” he says as he attempts to cut the chain with the trimmers.

Eventually, he’s able to break the dog loose and lead him away from the fire.

“That was real hot,” he says to the dog once both are a safe distance from the flames. “I told you you could trust me. C’mon, let’s go take you to your owner.”

The police department commended Calderon for his efforts.

“In review of his body worn camera, it is clear that the flames were right behind him, the smoke was thick, and the heat was intense,” the police department said. “He never thought about giving up and clearly saved that dog’s life.”

Arvin is about 105 miles north of Los Angeles.

