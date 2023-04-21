‘I’m triggered!’ Passenger melts down over a crying baby on flight to Fort Lauderdale

A passenger aboard a Southwest flight from Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale this week failed to pack his patience.

In a TikTok video taken by a fellow traveler, flight attendants gather around a shouting man and his female companion.

In the roughly four minute clip, Mark Grabowski, just across the aisle, stares into the camera laughing as the man goes on a tirade and a baby wails in the background.

Grabowski’s text over screen reads: “Stuck in a holding pattern due to weather and an SWA passenger loses his mind over a crying baby.”

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

“I paid for a ticket, too!” the unidentified man in the window seat yells at a crew member while his female companion next to him cringes. “That child has been crying for 40 minutes! Calm the child down, please! I had headphones on. I was sleeping.”

After a crew member asks him to lower his voice, he shouts back: “Why is the baby yelling?! I’m not screaming. Want me to scream? I’ll [bleeping] scream. Please stop the baby.”

Then, at the top of his lungs: “We are in a [bleeping] tin can with a baby in a [bleeping] echo chamber ... I’m triggered!”

Monday’s flight was eventually rerouted to Orlando “due to weather,” a Southwest spokesperson told USA TODAY.

“It was a little bumpy and uncomfortable for everyone and the child was upset,” Grabowski told Orlando station FOX 35. “But we couldn’t get up [and] we were strapped in our seats.”

Authorities on the ground were called, and in a later part of the video you see the irate passenger pleading his case while surrounded by uniformed officers. No arrests were made, according to Fox 35.

“Well, that’s probably not how his wife imagined their Florida getaway going,” reads Grabowski’s last caption. (The two passengers’ relationship is unclear.)

Southwest released a statement regarding the mile-high melee:

“We commend our crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation, and we offer our apologies to the other customers onboard who had to experience such unacceptable behavior.”