I’m a transgender man. Overturning Roe v. Wade puts us all at risk.

Mikiko Galpin
·4 min read

I was 18 years old when I took my first pregnancy test. I remember sitting in the passenger seat of my roommate’s car at 2 a.m., tears clouding my vision as we searched for a pharmacy that was still open.

I didn’t tell anyone why I thought I was pregnant, that my then-boyfriend made it a habit to force sex without protection. I wondered if I would have to drop out of college, if I would be trapped in a one-bedroom apartment with him and a child.

I was 19 when I needed to get Plan B. Same boyfriend, same heavy weight on top of me. I always felt like it was my fault. When my period was late, I cried in the bathroom because I was scared to go to the pharmacy alone. My body was a ticking time bomb, and every minute that passed signaled the impending nightmare of navigating a medical system that didn’t want me to live the life that I wanted – the life that I would ultimately choose.

I was lucky to obtain the medication that I needed. The paper pharmacy bag that crinkled when I gripped it with white knuckles held a better future, free from my partner’s control – a control that would have become inescapable through a pregnancy. It was the first time that medical intervention gave me power over my body.

I, like the millions of others with reproductive abilities in this country, will not be so lucky in the future. The right to control our own bodies has been wrestled away from us by the Supreme Court, along with a clear road map of where it intends to go. In his concurrence, Justice Clarence Thomas called for the court to reconsider other rights that protect our freedom to make personal, private decisions, including the right to gay marriage and access to contraception.

Not just abortion: Overturning Roe puts your right to conceive babies at risk, too

Marriage inequality: When we got married, we thought marriage inequality was in the past. Now our rights are on the chopping block.

The fight for reproductive rights and gender-affirming care is one and the same. As a transgender man, I’m speaking out about the necessity of these services.

Access to care is access to survival

I started hormone therapy when I was 24 years old. I held a similar small paper bag, creased between my fingers as my heart pounded against my rib cage. I was elated. That little bag held the power to become myself, a tiny vial of clear liquid that would forever change my life.

Hormone therapy was a turning point for me. Soft curves melted away and, for the first time in my life, I looked into the mirror and saw myself. I finally fit inside of my body in a way that quieted the unsettling thoughts in my head.

More than 130 anti-transgender bills have been introduced this year, with many focusing on banning access to gender-affirming care.
More than 130 anti-transgender bills have been introduced this year, with many focusing on banning access to gender-affirming care.

Access to hormones and gender-affirming care is vital to my survival and the survival of other transgender individuals. But, like access to reproductive care, hormone therapy is on the chopping block. More than 130 anti-transgender bills have been introduced this year, with many focusing on banning access to gender-affirming care.

In the same way that abortion bans encroach on a person's right to choose if, when and how to become pregnant, bans on gender-affirming care deprive transgender individuals of the choice to live as the person they truly are.

Alito's America: Where 'eminent' jurists believe in witches but it's the women who are the hysterics

Our freedoms are intertwined

I am fully transitioned now and have distanced myself from my past relationship, but the release of the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization made my stomach drop. I again felt the vital control over my own body slipping through my fingers, replaced by the guilt and stigma of seeking abortion services.

The decision to be pregnant and the decision to medically transition are deeply personal choices that profoundly affect an individual's life. It is not the court or the government’s place to decide who has the right to be free in their own body.

When the government legislates contrary to best medical practices, the individuals seeking those necessary services are deprived of their right to choose their futures. I’m alive today because I was able to access reproductive care and because I can continue accessing gender-affirming care. Being deprived of vital, gender-affirming hormones would force me back into a body that I don’t recognize, one that I felt so trapped in I seriously considered taking my own life.

Mikiko Galpin
Mikiko Galpin

I should not have to justify my need for medical care.

Mental health crisis is getting worse: New 988 suicide hotline can be fresh start.

This is not a question of which choice an individual will make, but of the freedom to have a choice at all. When the Supreme Court justices decided Dobbs, they handed down a sword to strike at not only women’s and transgender rights, but also the right of us all to make informed, private decisions about safe medical procedures. We must collectively fight to defend these rights because, regardless of your identity, your freedom to choose is inextricably tied to mine.

Mikiko Galpin, a student at Temple University Beasley School of Law with a Bachelor of Creative Writing degree from the University of British Columbia, is a Holley Law Fellow with the National LGBTQ Task Force.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dobbs decision: SCOTUS ruling impacts gender-affirming care

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Massive jellyfish swarms are latest symptom of overheating planet

    ‘You can definitely say that global warming contributes to these massive swarms’

  • Health Tips for Teens Going to College

    Parents should make sure their child receives needed medical, eye and dental exams, and plan ahead in caring for potential mental health issues

  • 21% of Women Reported Switching Their Birth Control Method Post-Roe

    New data from the Harris Poll and TIME find that many people are changing their minds about birth control

  • What to know about monkeypox and the situation in Singapore (updated 27 July)

    Here's the latest update on the monkeypox situation in Singapore. What are the symptoms of monkeypox, and how is it spreading?

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Piercy leads rainy 3M Open by 4 after long third round

    BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Scott Piercy shot a 5-under 66 at rain-soaked TPC Twin Cities on Saturday in round that was delayed more than 6 1/2 hours to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the 3M Open. The 43-year-old Piercy had a 18-under 195 total. He has four PGA Tour victories. Emiliano Grillo was second after a 67. Tony Finau and Doug Ghim were tied for third, five strokes back. They each shot 65. The top Canadian is Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., who is tied for 24th at 5 under.

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m