I’m a Tory Burch Expert, and Its Early Black Friday Sale Has Designer Pieces Up to $700 Off

Tory Burch

There are many brands I like, but few I actually love — like a butterflies-in-your-belly type of admiration you get when you meet the love of your life (a feeling I know so well!) or a make-my-heart-skip-a-beat type of fondness that tells you they’re the one. I like so many shoes brands and so many denim brands; but I love Tory Burch, so much so that I’m the in-house style expert on all things related to the designer brand. So, when it releases rare sales, you best believe I’m the first to know about them.

Tory Burch’s Private Sales are like a holiday in my house. The bi-annual event drops prices so low, I often question if there’s a mistake. But in-between these twice-a-year-sales also comes the brand’s Black Friday deals — many of which drop early, and most of which you should shop early because pieces sell out lightning fast. No joke.

That said, I understand how overwhelming shopping a sale can be. You think — will this get cheaper? Do I really need it? What if it doesn’t fit? They’re all totally valid questions — and things I’ve certainly asked myself in my time — but the #FOMO I’ve felt passing up on some pieces has taught me that those heart-skipping finds are 100 percent worth it, especially if Tory Burch is behind them.

The 5 Best Tory Burch Early Black Friday Deals

There are hundreds of things on sale right now, from shoes and handbags to dresses and accessories, and while I highly encourage you to scour through all the offerings, I used my knowledge and passion for Tory Burch to highlight the five pieces that deserve your attention, stat.

Small Kira Quilted Satchel

Tory Burch

$684

$399

The brand is obviously known for its handbags, so whenever I see a Tory Burch sale, it's the first category I look through. And, as luck would have it, two bag styles are on sale right now, the Kira quilted satchel that’s a forever bag that you’ll carry year after year and the Ella tote in a mini version that’s simply too cute to pass up. Both are iconic silhouettes that are majorly marked down right now. Given their fame, they’re also prone to sell out fast, so, get them now or risk missing them later.

Mini Ella Bio Tote

Tory Burch

$248

$169

Other pieces worth your attention include this versatile pleated skirt you’ll wear nonstop this season and beyond. It has a poppy yellow pattern that’s sure to brighten everyone's day, and it pairs well with everything from tall black boots (a must-have right now!) to metallic ballet flats. Or how about this silk dress that’s nearly $700 off? That’s a discount you don’t see often, and that’s exactly why I have to make it mine.

Ready to shop Tory Burch like a pro? Check out the rest of the pieces on my list.

Deep-Pleated Tech Knit Skirt

Tory Burch

$348

$199

Plaid Silk Claire McCardell Dress

Tory Burch

$1198

$499

Georgia Bombé Slingback

Tory Burch

$358

$199

