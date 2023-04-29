Mötley Crüe let out their ‘Wild Side’ rocking NFL Draft stage in Kansas City

My first-ever concert was nine years ago at the now T-Mobile Center. Who was performing? Mötley Crüe with Alice Cooper as the opening act.

I’ve come full circle. Home Sweet Home, if you will.

On Friday night, I was watching Mötley Crüe perform once again, this time for The Star.

The ‘80s glam rock superstars were the free concert at the end of Day Two of the NFL Draft outside Union Station, and for 40 minutes they kickstarted fans’ hearts who had been at the NFL Draft all day.

With Union Station aglow behind him Nikki Sixx rocked the crowd Friday night.

With rain sprinkling throughout the night, Vince Neil, Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx and John 5 (replacing original band member Mick Mars who retired due to health issues) rocked Union Station with many of their greatest hits.

The band opened with a public service announcement warning everyone of the Motley Crue cult taking over Kansas City. Dancers joined the group on both sides of the stage.

Later, band members made their way off the stage and over to the Henry Wollman Bloch Fountain.

Tommy Lee took note of the marijuana smell as he and the band approached the fountain. Do you think he knows recreational marijuana is legal in Kansas City?

Nikki Sixx did his thing at Friday’s Mötley Crüe concert.

MÖTLEY CRÜE’S SETLIST

“Wild Side”

“Primal Scream”

“Live Wire”

“Home Sweet Home”

“Girls, Girls, Girls”

Kickstart My Heart”

The Chiefs cheerleaders joined the band for that last song, which is often played at home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Home Sweet Home” playing as Chiefs Super Bowl celebrations play in the background. pic.twitter.com/iFFcSJd2HZ — Joseph Hernandez (@josephh816) April 29, 2023

Many fans held up their cellphones during the entire 40 minutes of Mötley Crüe’s concert at Union Station on Friday night.

WHAT DID FANS THINK?

Many fans held their phones up throughout the entire performance, and a few rushed toward the fountain when the band made the move there.

NFL fans young and old were head-banging and fist-pumping.

Anna Phillips of Kansas City pointed out that a kid tapped their dad on the shoulder and said, “That really surprised me. That was awesome.”

Her husband, Donnie, wished they played more songs from their debut album, “Too Fast for Love.”

“It’s awesome that they’re right here in our backyard and we can go see them for free,” Anna Phillips said.

Dylan Watson has seen Mötley Crüe live plenty of times, including their last show in 2022 at Kauffman Stadium.

“They’re the best,” Watson said.

Chiefs Kingdom became part of the Mötley Crüe show outside Union Station on Friday.

It was hard to understand the lyrics coming out of Neil’s mouth at times, but they still knew how to put on a show.

Fans at Day One of the NFL Draft on Thursday saw Fall Out Boy. Saturday was set to feature Thundercat to close out the NFL Draft.