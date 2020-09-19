Métis Nation-Saskatchewan president tests positive for COVID-19

The president of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The political body, which represents Métis citizens in Saskatchewan, announced the positive test in a Facebook post on Friday.

"We regretfully announce that President McCallum has tested positive for … COVID-19," the post said.

Anyone who had close contact with McCallum in the past 14 days is asked to self-isolate, self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and seek testing if symptoms present themselves, the Facebook post says.

"Transient interactions, such as walking by someone or being briefly in the same room while maintaining a social distance, are not considered situations where transmission was likely," the release said.

CBC has contacted the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan for comment, but has not yet received a response.