Métis Nation Sask. citizens receive free access to Sask. national parks

Parks Canada and Métis Nation - Saskatchewan signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday that states Métis citizens in the province will receive free entry to national parks and historic sites in the province.

The MOU is part of Parks Canada's open doors program, which is in effect until March 31, 2026.

"Parks Canada is committed to a system of national heritage places that recognizes and honours the contributions of Indigenous peoples, their histories and cultures, as well as the special relationships Indigenous peoples have with traditional lands and waters," Parks Canada said in a statement.

The parks included are both of the national parks in Saskatchewan — Prince Albert National Park and Grasslands National Park — as well as four historic sites.

Supplied by Métis Nation - Saskatchewan

Parks Canada said eligible citizens will receive a specially-designed pass in the near future, and until then members can present their Métis Nation citizenship card for free entry to the parks.

Other fees such as camping or special programs still apply.

"Today's agreement with the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan is an important step towards honouring our commitment to renewed relationships with Indigenous peoples, based on a recognition of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership," Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson said in a statement.

Parks Canada said health and safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 are in place and all visitors are asked to maintain a physical distance of two metres from others.