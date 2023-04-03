Métis Kitchen Party a Hit

Local Journalism Initiative
·4 min read

Most people should be familiar with the Saskawanderer who wanders Saskatchewan from the deep south to the far north and everywhere in between recognizing and celebrating the people, businesses, experiences, and events that make Saskatchewan so special. However, that may not be true of Métis Nation-SK’s The Wandering Métis. Jason Mckay is The Wandering Métis, driving to Métis events and communities in all corners of the province and in between to depict and document the Métis way of life. Jason started his wandering journey in 2022 at Back to Batoche and can be seen on the province’s highways and byways in his decorated blue Ford Bronco and he was there in Bellevue documenting Batoche Homeland Métis Local #51’s first annual Kitchen Party.

Tickets for the kitchen party sold out and the tables in Bellevue Community Hall were filled with citizens of the Métis Nation, their friends and their neighbours, including CAO of the Wakaw and the RM of Fish Creek, Melissa Dieno and Councillor of Wakaw Chad Parenteau.

After a tasty buffalo stew, biscuits and bannock supper, President Victor Guillet prepared to introduce the evening’s entertainment. However, before he did, he had some special tasks to carry out first. Guillet thanked everyone for packing the Bellevue Community Hall and guaranteeing the success of their first-ever Kitchen Party. Batoche Homeland Métis Local #51 is located on Treaty 6 Territory and Chief Tricia Sutherland of One Arrow First Nation was a special invited guest. Chief Sutherland was presented with a Métis Sash by Local #51 President Victor Guillet and Vice-President Harv Britton. When accepting the gift sash, Chief Sutherland spoke to the fact that although they have always been neighbours, it is only recently that they have begun working together, a positive change that both groups are pleased to celebrate, and that it was time to walk the path of reconciliation together.

After introducing fiddler Jason Lepine and sharing that on April 30, 2023, Lepine is to be inducted into the Manitoba Fiddle Association’s Hall of Fame, Guillet announced that Lepine would play a special melody in celebration of the life of Métis Elder Denise Parenteau who passed in late February. Lepine played “The Teardrop Waltz” while a reverent hush filled the hall.

Jason and Ben Page played a couple of tunes before the Creeland Dancers joined them on stage. In the 40 years since the formation of the troupe, over 170 dancers have been part of the group with many First Nations and Métis alumni in the audience that evening. Formed by Therese Seesequasis and her late husband Ken, it was a way to promote the culture and create opportunities for youth. The blend of Métis and First Nations dance cultures is an observance and celebration of the heritage of grandparents Therese and Ken where both cultures existed. The energy of the dancers left many in the audience feeling out of breath as they watched. As the evening wore on, an increasing number of guests took to the dance floor in between the Creeland Dancers’ sets, from the very young to the not-so-young, but it was during the second set when the Dancers helped to teach, those interested in learning, the dance commonly known as “The Drops of Brandy” that every part of the dance floor and the stage were filled with a community of dancers.

Draws were held during the intermissions between sets for three prizes of various packages of meat, and the grand prize of $1000 cash. As well the winner of the Bannock contest was announced. The judges of the contest were President St. Louis Local #28, Lucille Tetarenko, Rosalyn Smith Métis Nation-SK, Carla Hope Kinistino Local #43, and Michelle LeClair, Vice-President of Métis Nation-SK. Against all the competition, the winner of the Bannock Tasting Contest was 11-year-old Rylee Mercredi from St. Louis.

The evening was a good time for all and the consensus was that another kitchen party needed to be held next year too. In the long months of winter, it is good to have occasions such as this that bring people together for an event such as this where the music gets one's toes tapping and blood pumping.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder

Latest Stories

  • A Tennessee teenager was brutally injured on a bet for $20. Now his family is suing for millions.

    After an assault left teenager Kelsey Moore with a broken neck and loss of vision in one eye, he and his family are suing the other kids involved.

  • Man uses Apple AirTag to track down truck thief and shoots him dead, police say

    Apple condemned use of AirTag for violence

  • Wagner mercenary back from frontline goes on rampage in home village

    An ex-convict Wagner mercenary on leave from his frontline unit terrorised his home village in central Russia, smashed up cars and allegedly killed an old woman.

  • Iranians react to yogurt attack on unveiled women

    STORY: The viral video of a man dumping yogurt over the heads of two unveiled women, a mother and her daughter, at a dairy shop in Iran sparked condemnation from Iranian women on Sunday.In Iran's capital, Tehran, 16-year-old Melika, who did not provide a surname, said it was not the man's place to confront the women for not wearing a hijab."You can't throw a tub of yoghurt on a woman's head and think you did something great, and to guide someone in the right direction. It's that person's business. She wanted to dress like that and she dressed however she wanted. It's no one's business."But after the attack, President Ebrahim Raisi re-iterated that wearing the hijab is law in Iran, adding (quote) "If some people say they don't believe (in the hijab)... it's good to use persuasion."This woman – who did not disclose her name – blamed the Iranian government for the incident… saying (quote) "If the government did not cause such discontent among its people, then they would not rise up against them."Growing numbers of women have defied authorities by discarding their veils after nationwide protests that followed the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating hijab rules. Security forces violently put down that revolt.Judicial authorities issued arrest warrants for the man and state media said the two women were also the subject of arrest warrants for flouting Iran's strict female dress rules.As for the owner of the dairy shop who pushed the attacker out of his store, authorities said he was warned for confronting the man.Reports on social media said his shop had been closed, but he was quoted by a local news agency as saying he had been allowed to reopen and was due to "give explanations" to a court.

  • OPP officer found guilty of sexually assaulting unconscious woman and filming it

    WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A judge has found that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Jason Redmond sexually assaulted an unconscious woman while recording it on his mobile phone, and heard from witnesses that Redmond did it to show the victim "how easily she could be raped when she was drunk," and "to teach [her] a lesson." In a two-day, judge-only trial at a Brockville courthouse la

  • Brampton man charged after female paramedics sexually assaulted in Peel Region

    A 34-year-old Brampton, Ont., man is facing charges of sexual assault and criminal harassment after female paramedics in Peel Region were sexually assaulted and harassed, Peel police said Saturday. Police said in a news release that between April 2022 and February 2023 the accused had "increased fixation" with female first responders, "committing a series of acts or gestures, including unwanted physical touching and offensive sexual comments to the victims while paramedics were providing medical

  • Alaska Native Scouts feted 67 years after rescuing Navy crew

    Bruce Boolowon, then a lean 20-year-old, and a group of friends were hunting for murre eggs in a walrus skin boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Strait when they saw a crippled airplane flying low. Its 11 crewmen had injuries in varying degrees of severity, caused either by the bullets sprayed by the two jet fighters, shrapnel or the fireball that erupted when the Neptune landed wheels up on the tundra of St. Lawrence Island and fuel tanks stored in the plane’s belly exploded. The men took refuge in a ditch on St. Lawrence Island — just 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Siberia and 715 miles (1,151 kilometers) west of Anchorage — to avoid the exploding ammunition and waited, but for what they weren’t sure.

  • Police sources in India identify 3 people found dead in St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne

    Police sources in India have provided the names of three family members who were among eight people who died after trying to cross the St. Lawrence River Thursday into the United States near Akwesasne — a community that straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state. A source identified one woman as Vidhiben Pravinkumar Chaudhari, 24, and two men as Pravinbhai Veljibhai Chaudhari, 50, and Mitkumar Pravinbhai Chaudhari, 20. The next of kin in India have been notified, the source said. Sources told

  • I was a nun for 2 decades before leaving the convent to be with a woman. I stood up to the church for our right to marry.

    Monica Hingston was a nun from the time she was 21 but rarely followed the rules. One day, she met a fellow nun in South America and fell in love.

  • A Texas grandmother shot dead an armed man who tried to rob her soul food truck, report says

    Houston police say the woman, Keshondra Howard Turner, 53, is not expected to be charged as she fired her weapon in self-defense, report says.

  • Missing 2-year-old found dead in alligator's mouth in Florida lake, father charged with murder

    A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police found the body of his 2-year-old son in the mouth of an alligator days after the child's mother was stabbed to death in St. Petersburg, Florida. The child, Taylen Mosley, was reported missing when authorities found his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, stabbed to death in her apartment on Thursday, Yolanda Fernandez, a police spokesperson, said in a press release. St. Petersburg authorities' investigation led them on Friday to Dell Holmes Park and Lake Maggiore, which lies adjacent to the park.

  • British self-styled 'danger tourist' captured by Taliban secret police

    A British Youtuber and self-styled “danger tourist” is among three British men being held by the Taliban’s feared counter-intelligence unit in Kabul, it has emerged.

  • Ethnicity of grooming gangs cannot be ignored, police told

    Political correctness must no longer prevent the police from using the ethnicity of suspects to identify grooming gangs, Rishi Sunak will say on Monday.

  • 74% of youth in care in Alberta are Indigenous. Here's what 2 of them had to say

    A new underground magazine circulating in Edmonton is sharing stories from youth in care — in their own words. Zine & Heard, edited by youth advocate Penny Frazier, shares stories, art, tattoos and more from former youth in care. In any given copy of the "punk rock-style" magazine (as described by Frazier) featuring poems, pictures and personal stories, you can also find statistics showing the grim realities facing youth in care. That includes numbers like youth in care or transitioning out of c

  • Tennessee Congressman: It's 'Ridiculous' To Blame Guns For Nashville School Shooting

    Rep. Andy Ogles, whose district includes the location of the school, has also faced backlash for a 2021 holiday photo showing his family holding firearms.

  • Pregnant woman lost unborn baby in Solihull crash as police hunt suspected driver

    Police have issued an appeal to find a man they believe was driving a car involved in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child. The collision between a BMW and a Toyota happened in Cooks Lane, Solihull last year, West Midlands Police said. The force arrested an 18-year-old passenger from the BMW on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle at the time, but he was released on bail.

  • Moment missing four-year-old and his dog found in New Jersey woods

    The moment a lost four-year-old boy and his labrador were found after wandering into the woods in New Jersey has been revealed in heartwarming bodycam footage.The frightened and sobbing little boy, whose name has not been disclosed, became lost after he and his dog wandered almost half a mile away from his home in Atlantic City on Wednesday evening. New Jersey State Police troopers' search and rescue mission captured officers running through the forest before one yells out: "I got him, I got him." The scared four-year-old is heard repeatedly crying: "I lost my shoe, I lost my shoe," as Trooper Ian Emmi picks him up and comforts him.Moments later the youngster is reunited with his mother.New Jersey State Police

  • Florida police searching for missing woman Sara Ebersole who got into pickup truck at gas station

    ’Sara willingly left the Circle K’ in a black pickup truck, sheriff’s office says

  • Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, Idaho mother accused of killing her children, begins Monday: Here's what to know

    After many delays, the bizarre murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mom accused of killing her two kids in 2020, finally begins.

  • Pakistani police arrest 8 after deadly Ramadan food stampede

    Pakistani police on Saturday arrested eight people in the southern port city of Karachi after a stampede killed 12 people at a Ramadan food and cash distribution point a day earlier. Hundreds of women and children rushed to collect free food and cash outside a factory in an industrial area of the city on Friday. Business owners during the Islamic holy month often hand out cash and food, especially to the poor.