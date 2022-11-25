I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 15 Black Friday Finds You Can’t Miss

Carly Totten
·9 min read

The joggers I love, the cardigan I want, and the mixer with the most tempting price I’ve seen yet.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Whether I’m shopping for a new sweater, great loungewear, a tool to help me organize, or Christmas decor during the holiday season, my first destination is always Target. Over the years, I’ve found that Target is a total gem for style and quality, and it’s also the single retailer that makes me the happiest (if you’ve ever popped around on the site, you already understand). So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that since the days when I would flip through the holiday newspaper catalog until now when I can peruse the deals online, Target is always my first choice for Black Friday shopping.

In years past, Target waited to debut its lowest prices of the season until the hours leading up to Cyber Monday. But this year, it’s launched some of the best deals well in advance—and that means you can already dive into shopping. But before you do, I highly recommend making a list. This way, you won’t forget what you actually hope to purchase while the site inspires plenty of other ideas, especially if you’re searching for holiday gifts.

Whenever I shop Target sales, I tend to want to scoop up a few must-haves as well as a couple of new-to-me finds to check off important boxes and keep things fun. For example, I’m in desperate need of a new vacuum after mine bit the dust last week, and I’m also eager to add this relaxed athleisure-style cardigan to my wardrobe lineup. I’m also always excited to take a peek at Target’s flannel sheets, KitchenAid mixer sales, and bath towels—and this year, all three are on sale.

Target’s selection is vast (it’s what makes me love it so much), but that can quickly turn overwhelming if you’re trying to shop quickly for yourself or those you love. So, I thought I would share the top 15 items I already own or am planning to purchase to inspire your Black Friday shopping fun at Target.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum


This year, I’ve learned all about the joys of having a stick vacuum. They’re incredibly helpful for quickly cleaning up messes in the kitchen and even on carpet when an upright vacuum seems like too much for the job. While I don’t own a Dyson, I’ve only ever heard great things—and this Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum has one of the lowest prices I’ve seen from the brand.

To buy: $280 (was $430); target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Stars Above Perfectly Cozy Flannel Jogger Pajama Pants

I’ve had my Stars Above pajama joggers for years, and they have held up wonderfully. I love the festive holiday pattern, the tapered jogger fit, and the warm flannel fabric. These are such a nice gift for siblings and friends—and they’re only $10 while the sale is live.

To buy: $10 (was $20); target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Bissell 2316 CleanView Swivel Pet Vacuum

I mentioned that my upright vacuum cleaner officially stopped working last week after years of use. It was a sad moment until I realized I can snag a new one during the Black Friday sales at Target. This one by Bissell is on my radar because it’s bagless, comes with two attachments, and works on carpeting and hardwood floors. Plus, it’s even up to the task of shedding pets.

To buy: $107 (was $119); target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Leather Handle Basket


I’m happiest when everything has a spot to go, and I keep purchasing baskets from Target. This leather handle design is perfect for stashing favorite toys or blankets in between uses in a living or family room. This is definitely a 30 percent off sale to take advantage of.

To buy: $32 (was $45); target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

All in Motion French Terry Modal Cardigan


If I had to choose just one item to purchase during Target’s Black Friday sale, I would check out with this open-front cardigan. I’m drawn to it because you can pair it with jeans just as easily as you can pop it on before or after a workout with leggings, and I can already envision myself reaching for it for road trips and flights. You can buy one in sizes XS to XXL in black or heather gray—and it has pockets.

To buy: $17 (was $28); target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum


Robot vacuums aren’t a new concept, but I did start thinking about getting one up when my upright vacuum died. I don’t think it would quite replace what an upright vacuum can do, but I do love the idea of a sweeper picking up during moments in between big cleans. The iRobot Roomba 675 is a model so many people love, and right now you can snatch this one up for more than $100 off.

To buy: $175 (was $280); target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

All in Motion Cotton Fleece 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt


I run outside until there is considerable snow or ice on the ground, so sweatshirts I can easily move in are a top priority. Shoppers say this one is similar to an option from a much more popular brand, which is intriguing. But my favorite feature is the fact that it zips all the way up to transform it into a turtleneck for 20-degree days when all of the coverage is necessary. The emerald green or navy shades are my top picks in this piece that’s available in sizes XS to 4X.

To buy: $15 (was $24); target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Threshold Holiday Pattern Flannel Sheet Set

My bedroom can feel drafty during the winter, and flannel sheets are my bedtime solution. I have quite a few pairs from Target because they’re warm and include festive patterns, and I’m definitely eyeing this 100 percent cotton set that comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and up to two standard pillowcases for as little as $20 while the sale continues.

To buy: From $20 (was from $25); target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

A New Day Fine Gauge Crewneck Sweater

One of the most frustrating things about the winter isn’t the snow on the ground, it’s the inclusion of wool in many sweaters (I’m allergic)—but this crewneck style is an exception. It’s made from 53 percent recycled polyester, 30 percent viscose, and 17 percent nylon for a soft and cozy feel, according to Target. I’m a fan of the ribbing at the neckline and on the cuffs and hemline, and I have to admit I think it’s difficult to choose from the eight available colors in standard and plus sizes.

To buy: $16 (was $22); target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Dirt Devil Express Lithium Cordless Hand Vacuum

There are so many ways you can use a cordless vacuum cleaner. You can scoop up crumbs, tackle dirt by your door, and clean up any rogue messes in your car—and there are few models I can think of that are better than this one by Dirt Devil. It weighs just over 1-pound, it has an easy-to-empty dirt cup, and it’s only $20 during the Black Friday sale.

To buy: $20 (was $40); target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

A New Day Button-Front Cardigan

Button-front cardigans are my favorite trend of the season, because they don’t feel like a style that we’ll only see for a year or two. Instead, they’re a classic. You can wear this style to lounge at home or to dress up for work at the office, and it also doesn’t include any wool in case you’re like me and have to avoid that fabric altogether. Buy one in seven neutral colors in standard sizes XS to XXL and in plus sizes 1X to 4X.

To buy: $20 (was $28); target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Whether it’s bread or a cake, I’m happiest when I’m baking. Even though this is the case, I have yet to jump at the opportunity to purchase a KitchenAid Mixer, and this might just be the time. This 5-quart professional model is a whopping $200 off right now, and it has more than 7,100 reviews. Now seems like the time, but if you decide to save a little space in your kitchen, don’t miss this handy handheld KitchenAid mixer that’s also loved for just $45.

To buy: $250 (was $450); target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

All in Motion Mid-Rise French Terry Joggers

Thanks to the fact that I spend a lot of time at home, I have developed quite a jogger collection. Some of my favorite pairs are from Target, including this mid-rise pair that’s ultra-soft and ultra-comfortable. I highly recommend adding them to your rotation for just $15.

To buy: $15 (was $24); target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Threshold Performance Bath Towel

Not only are my flannel sheets from Target, but my towels are too. The Threshold Performance Bath Towels are made from 87 percent cotton and 13 percent polyester. I find that they’re soft, absorbent, and quick-drying, which are my towel must-haves. Right now, you can add a bath towel in 27 colors and patterns for only $6 during the sale.

To buy: $6 (was $9); target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Gourmia 5-Quart 12-Function Guided Cook Digital Air Fryer

Recently, my mom and I have had extensive conversations about air fryers. Even though they’re super popular, neither of us have added one—so this Gourmia 5-Quart model is intriguing. It can bake, broil, and fry with ease, and it can make vegetables, fish, bacon, and so much more. The $40 air fryer has more than 1,100 reviews, and it sounds like you will use it so much, it will be worth pennies in no time.

To buy: $40 (was $75); target.com.

