I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These 12 Finds Are the Best From Target’s 500+ New Fall Arrivals

And all of them are under $50.

Even though I’m still very much enjoying summer, the idea of starting to add a few new pieces for fall is definitely intriguing. One of the first retailers I always visit online as a new season approaches is Target. And when I popped onto the site last week and saw a whopping 500+ new arrivals, I got even more excited for the upcoming season.

Target’s new fall arrivals aren’t limited to one category. I found pieces that range from super cute shoes to the comfiest loungewear. And I can already tell that many of these items will sell out before fall is officially underway. So, I decided to curate my own collection of favorites from the hundreds that are available online, and I landed on 12 under-$50 finds that I think you will love, too.

Best New Arrivals to Shop at Target for Fall

These leggings are a must for fall and winter workouts, especially because Target’s athleisure never steers me wrong. And I can already think of tons of outfits that would immediately feel more fun thanks to these neutral white sneakers that are only $35. Then there’s this belt bag that looks elevated and chic even though it’s only $15. Of course, there are other everyday styles I’m coveting, too.

Stars Above Beautifully Soft Fleece Sweatshirt

Target

$20

Buy on Target

Every time I pick up something from the Stars Above line, I’m always blown away by each piece’s softness. I would expect to experience the exact same thing from this cozy fleece sweatshirt. The crewneck and the banded cuffs and hems all feel timeless, and I love that this is a loungewear item you can easily pair with joggers (this is the matching pair to complete the set) or jeans.

A New Day Tie Short Sleeve Tie-Front Wrap Dress

Target

$28

Buy on Target

Transition pieces that work for summer and fall are often hard to find, but this darling tie-front wrap dress definitely fits the bill. I love the crew neckline because it feels like a favorite T-shirt, and the wrap and tie at the waist create a fun and flattering silhouette. I would dress this up with block heels or wedges, or wear it more casually with a jean jacket and sneakers. Buy one in three colors in sizes XS to 4X.

Universal Thread V-Neck Sweater Vest

Target

$30

Buy on Target

I had always shied away from short-sleeve sweaters because I questioned how often I would wear them, but I added one to my closet for the first time this summer and I love it. If you want to give this trend a try, take a peek at this V-neck sweater vest in sizes XS to 4X. It has a slightly unstructured look, which feels modern. Plus, this is a piece you can easily layer a long- or short-sleeve shirt underneath as temperatures continue to cool.

Universal Thread Betsy Clog Mule Flats

Target

$30

Buy on Target

If there was ever a pair of shoes that I thought would sell out quickly, it’s this pair of Universal Thread clogs. They have a classic round toe and adjustable buckle, and they’re available in three shades (black, cognac, and taupe) in whole and half sizes ranging from 5 to 11. They look more expensive than they actually are at just $30, so they’re sure to sell fast.

Universal Thread Utility Field Jacket

Target

$43

Buy on Target

If you don’t yet have a field jacket or you’re looking for a new, updated style, check out this $45 option from Target that’s available in sizes XS to 4X. The exterior is made from 100 percent cotton, and the interior lining is made from polyester for a durable coat that’s also comfy to wear. The multiple pockets are a feature you will constantly use, and the full-length zipper is also worth noting. But I think my favorite detail is the adjustable waist, because it’s a feature I use constantly on all of my most-worn coats.

The key thing that I’ve always found true with anything I purchase from Target is to shop early. If I add something to my cart with a plan to think about it, I’m almost always left disappointed because it either sells out in my size or it’s no longer available in my favorite color. So, plan to scoop up your favorites while you can.

Wild Fable Ivory Fanny Pack

Target

$15

Buy on Target

A New Day Julie Ballet Flats

Target

$20

Buy on Target

Stars Above Beautifully Soft Fleece Jogger Pants

Target

$20

Buy on Target

Knox Rose Flutter Short Sleeve Tiered Dress

Target

$30

Buy on Target

Knox Rose 3/4 Sleeve V-Neck Blouse

Target

$28

Buy on Target

All in Motion Seamless High-Rise Leggings

Target

$30

Buy on Target

A New Day Candice Lace-Up Sneakers

Target

$35

Buy on Target

