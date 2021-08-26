'I’m Surprised They Let Me In!' Courteney Cox Makes Studio Faux Pas As She Arrives For Work

If you’ve spent the last year and a half working from home, sitting around all morning with a towel on your head is pretty standard practise.

Less so when you’re an actor driving onto set ready to film your latest series.

However, that was exactly when happened to Courteney Cox as she headed into work on Wednesday.

The former Friends star revealed she’d made something of a faux pas as she arrived at the Warner Bros. studios in Los Angeles for another day filming her new show Shining Vale.

Courteney posted a video admitting she’d been driving with her wet hair still in a towel without realising.

“Just pulled into Warner Bros. and didn’t realise that I still had this little number on, this little cutie,” she said. “I’m surprised they let me in.”

Letting her hair down, she then added: “Much better.”

Courteney recently spoke of finally being recognised by the Emmys, having previously been the only principal cast member of Friends who never scored an Emmy nod during the show’s 10-season run.

She has been recognised for her work as an executive producer on the recent Friends reunion special, which was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, however, Courteney admitted she felt ambivalent upon learning the news, even though she had been “so happy” to have taken part in the special.

“Honestly, I am so happy that the reunion has been recognised because I think it’s terrific,” she said.

”[Director] Ben Winston did a great job and all of his crew. [But] that’s not exactly the Emmy I was looking for. I’m being honest with you.”

Courteney continued: “I’m so thrilled that I got to do it onstage back at that same studio, the same Stage 24, with those incredible people that I love so much.

“That Emmy [nomination] really belongs to Ben Winston. … So yes, I’m so happy. But when I was on Howard Stern, I wasn’t talking about that.”

Courteney was referring to her joint interview with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow on The Howard Stern Show last month.

During the interview, Courteney revealed she had felt personally disappointed at never receiving an Emmy nomination when Friends was on the air between 1994 to 2004.

“When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings,” she said. “I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.”

She also confirmed she was happy when Lisa received an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1998, and Jen won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy in 2002.

“I want them to win,” she explained. “I’ve never wanted to take anything away from anyone. I just sometimes want to be included in certain things.”

