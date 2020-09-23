‘I’m Sure Cummins Will Come Good,’ Says Karthik After Loss to MI

After Kolkata Knight Riders lost their opening IPL encounter against Mumbai Indians by 49 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, skipper Dinesh Karthik said that rustiness was the reason behind the defeat.

"I think we had areas to do well with bat and ball. I think it was a pretty rusty day to be honest, I don't want to get too analytical about it but it's ok the boys realise where they could have done better," said Karthik on Star Sports at the end of the match.

The match was played in hot and humid conditions in Abu Dhabi which was a change for a number of key foreign players in the KKR squad like Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan.

"Couple of guys -- (Pat) Cummins and (Eoin) Morgan -- just finished their quarantine today. It is hard -- playing in the heat and getting used to the conditions. Don't want to be too analytical, the boys put in a good effort. I haven't had the conversation about that (regarding tweaking the top order) with Baz (coach Brendon McCullum), will let you know by the next game," said Karthik.

Asked specifically about Pat Cummins, who is currently the highest-paid overseas cricketer in the IPL but wasn't allowed to complete his quota of 4 overs, Karthik said he was confident the pacer would come good.

‘I think it’s very unfair to judge him right now. He’s just off quarantine. Literally at 3:30-4pm is when he got permission to come and play the match so you know, we’re just happy to have him. I don’t think this is a game where we need to judge him at all. I trust him completely, I’m sure he will come good,’ said the KKR skipper in the post-match press conference.

Cummins landed in the UAE last week with the rest of the Aussie and English players who are playing the IPL but unlike the rest of the players, the KKR players were forced to go into a 6-day quarantine according to Abu Dhabi’s rules, the city where KKR and Mumbai Indians are based.

In the match against Mumbai, Cummins went for 49 runs in 3 overs.

In the match against Mumbai, Cummins went for 49 runs in 3 overs.