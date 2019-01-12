M-Sport believes it can maintain level without Ogier

Millener has stepped up to the role of team principal in a move that saw predecessor Malcolm Wilson’s become managing director instead.

M-Sport has gone through a number of changes for 2019, with six-time world champion Sebastien Ogier leaving the team for rival Citroen.

The team was the last to confirm its participation in the WRC in 2019 amid financial issues.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We have to be realistic but there is no reason why we can’t win rallies," said Millener at Autosport International.

“We’ve still got the car that’s just won two world championships. We’ve got two drivers, Elfyn’s won a rally, Teemu is on his way up.

“Despite that Ogier has left us, there is no reason that we can’t operate at the level we did last two years.

Read Also:

WRC teams reveal liveries for 2019 seasonCitroen: 2019 WRC season a must-winWRC drivers select permanent numbers for first time

"When Seb came to us, I think we were all a little bit worried that we weren’t where we needed to be as a team.

“And by the end of the two years I think we realised we were pretty much where we need to be. We just fine-tuned a bit.

“In reality there is nothing that we can’t do again that we’ve done the last two years.”

Millener’s boss Wilson echoed the sentiments, highlighting that M-Sport is in the process of building a strong team going forwards.

“We’ve worked with Elfyn now for several years and he won an event.” Wilson said at the same event.

“So a lot of pressure is on Elfyn’s shoulders this year because he wants to take a step up and have a permanent place in WRC.

“And then I’ve got great confidence in Teemu although he’s done very few events.

“It’s a team building basically for the future.”