M-Sport's appeal against Ogier's WRC Rally Mexico penalty rejected

Ogier's Rally Mexico penalty appeal rejected

The M-Sport World Rally team's appeal against Sebastien Ogier's Rally Mexico penalty has failed.

The Frenchman lost the four bonus points he scored for the second fastest time on the Mexico powerstage, following the addition of a 10-second penalty for hitting a chicane in his Ford Fiesta.

The British team attended a hearing in Paris earlier this month, but was informed on Thursday that its efforts to overturn the stewards' decision had not been successful.

M-Sport team principal Malcolm Wilson told Autosport: "Naturally we're very disappointed with the outcome of the appeal.

"We're now focused on our performance at this week's Rally Portugal, but once this event has finished we will consider our options."

Ogier starts this weekend's Rally Portugal with a 10-point advantage over Hyundai WRC driver Thierry Neuville.

Autosport understands there is a further appeal process which could be available to the five-time world champion and his team.