I'm a social media editor and this is what happened when I went to a digital detox retreat

Charlotta Billstrom
·6 min read
(Charlotta Billstrom)
(Charlotta Billstrom)

For the last five years, I’ve been working as a social media editor. This means that I have, more or less, not come off my phone in all this time. Because in order to do my job well, I need to be up-to-date with the latest social trends, conversations, memes and viral moments.

This is by no means a complaint – I love my job. But when it was time for my long-overdue holiday, I felt like these five years spent mostly online had caught up with me. I needed to switch off. No phone, no laptop, no notifications, no scrolling through cooking reels, no cat videos and no memes.

Sunset over the fields at Unplugged Rest (Charlotta Billstrom)
Enter, Unplugged Rest. Ironically enough, I found them on Instagram a while back and the concept stuck with me. They offer guests a complete digital detoxing experience not too far from London, making it easily accessible for those of us who constantly find excuses not to leave the city should it require more than two train changes. All stays are three nights long, and upon arrival you’re meant to lock up your phone and not touch it again until you check out. So I packed my bags, rented a car and drove myself, my friend Rosa and my cat Doris up to Essex.

I didn’t know what to expect from a digital detox, but as someone who spends their days scrolling through various social feeds and even pays their bills thanks to it, I thought it would struggle to be without my phone for three days. I worried that the separation would actually be more stressful than healing.

But that’s not quite how things played out. I hardly missed my phone at all, and I couldn’t care less about what was being posted on Instagram. I had no desire to know how everyone else was spending their Saturday night and didn’t feel compelled to post pictures of my scrabble score either (this has nothing to do with the fact that I lost…). I could feel a weight being lifted off my shoulders, and it made me reevaluate my relationship with social media and my phone. Do I need to be connected and available all the time? Probably not, because as these three phone-less days showed me, my friends did not forget about me just because I wasn’t constantly online and I was still able to return to the office and do my job just as well – although catching up on the social news was a slight shock (Kanye did WHAT?).

A phone-free evening of Scrabble (Charlotta Billstrom)
At this point in the story, you might wonder if I cheated. For the sake of complete transparency, I must admit that I did. However, in my defence, I was alone in the cabin as my friend had returned to the city, it was pitch black outside, and the Midsummer Murder theme song had just been played on the radio. But apart from a quick call to my mum and a text to a friend (I saw this as using up my one lifeline, like the contestants on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?) I was completely phone-free for three days.

And after spending a few days away from Instagram, I realised that some of the content my algorithm was feeding me and the influencers that I followed were not good for my mental health. Accounts that I considered ‘inspiring’ were actually triggering. I noticed that I now felt less guilty for eating bread for both breakfast and lunch, and I spent less time judging my body in the bathroom mirror. I had no images of perfect-looking content creators to compare myself to — and felt significantly better for it.

I’m someone who always have my phone within reach and I always reply to messages as soon as I see them, because the sight of the little red notification bubble makes me stressed. Having spent years working with always-on content (some workplaces the stress has been more manageble, others less), I rarely stop and reflect on my relationship with social media since I’m so used to always being online. “Something needs posting over the weekend? Sure, I’ll do it.” “Oh, it’s 8pm but a celebrity just did something outrageous? Let’s get a post out.” But that fact is that it does make me stressed. I’m afraid of missing out of important news, I compare myself and my life to what I see on my discovery page, and I curate my personal Instagram page almost as carefully as I do with the brands I manage. The line between what I do for living and just posting on Instagram “for fun” has been blurred, and sometimes I’m not sure where my work-self ends and my personal-self begins.

These three days away from content curation, creation and reactive news made me more calm than I ever would have expected. And there was something very comforting knowing that I’ll only get my news from the radio every half an hour. There was no risk of doomscrolling or falling into a rabbit hole of depressing headlines. This slower way of life made me realise that I don’t need to live my life with my foot constantly on the gas pedal, it’s OK to let go and break for a bit. It’s actually more than OK, it’s essential.

So, if you like me, feel like you easily get caught up in social feeds and find it hard to break your scrolling cycle – I would highly recommend doing a digital detox. But maybe just don’t listen to the Midsummer Murder theme song alone in the dark.

A cabin at Unplugged Rest (Charlotta Billstrom)
About Unplugged Rest

There are eleven cabins located in various locations one to two hours outside of London. All stays are 72 hours, as this is the optimum time for your body and mind to properly switch off. The cabins have everything you might need for three days: soft bedsheets from hip brand Piglet in Bed, bathtowels and polaroid camera for you to capture your stay with. There are also boardgames, a radio with casette tapes (my cabin came with ABBA’s Greatest Hits so I really couldn’t complain) and a fully equipped kitchen. Guests need to bring their own food to last for three days, however, coffee and tea is provided. Pets are also allowed in most of the cabins, so feel free to bring your furry friend.

All cabins are located remotely so that guest get the most out of their detox, meaning there are no restaurants, shops or pubs around (the closest pub to my cabin was two miles away). There are maps in the cabins with different walking routes marked out, giving you lots of options when exploring the surrounding areas.

Weekday stays are £390 for three nights while weekend stays are £450. unplugged.rest

Getting to the cabins

All cabins can be reached via public transport and taxi for those who don’t drive. If you drive but don’t have a car, I’d recommend Turo – basically an Airbnb for cars. The service is very user-friendly and it’s easy and quick to find a car in your area, sparing you the trouble of travelling far for the car pickup. turo.com

