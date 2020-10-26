I’m Single & Dating In COVID-19— & This Is What I’ve Learned

Back in May, two months into lockdown, I found myself newly unemployed, broke, and depressed. I packed up my things, cleaned out my one-bedroom flat, that I shared with my pet rabbit, Covey, and moved into my childhood bedroom. At the time, I had been seeing someone for about 10 months. I could tell it wasn’t going anywhere, but navigating my new reality didn’t allow me much energy to do anything about it. Then, after barely speaking for a week, he dumped me. I wasn’t surprised. Part of me was even relieved; it was one less thing to worry about. But as time passed and the timeframe of when things would go back to “normal” got further and further away, I started to wonder: Will I ever have sex again? Where am I going to have sex? And with who?

I spent most of my 20s in monogamous relationships, but my 30s are off to a different start. The past couple years have been plagued by casual flings and unfulfilling flirtations, and I’m starting to realise that I may be part of the problem. Specifically, I’m tragically prone to commitment. As a result, even my “casual dating” tends to look a whole lot like a relationship. I’ll spend months sleeping with one guy, going out to restaurants with him, and meeting his friends. The only casual part is that I avoid labelling it — because then when things fizzle out, it won’t count as a failure.

This pattern of behaviour goes way back. Even in school, one of my best friend’s mums encouraged me to date around and not get so serious with any one guy. I pleaded with her to understand, “Wouldn’t it be great if the first guy is also the last guy?”

“That would never last,” she said. I was convinced she was wrong.

But here I am, a few months away from turning 33, and still single. Clearly my hyper-committed approach isn’t working, so I’ve decided that it’s time for me to learn how to casually date.

No, I haven’t forgotten it’s 2020. You might be thinking this a terrible time to date around, what with the pandemic and social distancing guidelines putting a pause on most events where you could easily meet new people. But trust me. I’m a Capricorn. I don’t make any decisions lightly, and I almost always have a plan.

These are weird and sad times for everyone. But while we look at ways to organise and restructure systems that haven’t worked for us in the past, couldn’t we also do the same for our romantic lives? On paper, a lot of us are probably having the worst year of our entire lives, but working in the nonprofit world has taught me a few things about changing the narrative. And I argue that the current constraints can actually work for us, encouraging us to build a strong foundation for a future relationship. So in that spirit, here’s how 2020 has revealed itself to me to be an opportune time to date.

I am almost completely unemployed

At an art show in college, someone once asked me, “What do you do? I haven’t heard of you.” It left such a bad taste in my mouth that after more than a decade, I still refuse to follow that person back on Instagram. I think I mentioned I’m a Capricorn.

In any case, our society’s emphasis on work has never made much sense to me. I’ve had some really cool jobs, but for the most part my passions and my source of money have rarely intersected, and I don’t think that’s uncommon. I also think it can be easy to blame poor communication skills, bad attitudes, or other negative traits on the effects of the daily grind, when they’re actually symptoms of a not-very-well-adjusted person.

