I'm a shopping editor, and these are the 9 best things I've ever purchased on Amazon for less than $25

Being a shopping editor is hard work, but someone has to do it. And for the last 15 years, that's been me. While other people find it boring or exhausting clicking from site to site or going from store to store looking for great finds, I live for it. To me, there's nothing better than "shopping" all day, every day for work.

Given my line of work, you can imagine I'm tempted to buy much of what I'm tasked to find for others. I've been doing this long enough to have some discipline, but I'm human, and every once in a while, I go on online shopping binges like everyone else.

Unlike most people, however, I actually don't buy that much from Amazon. I like to support smaller businesses as much as I can, so Amazon isn't usually my first stop when shopping. That said, I have purchased some really amazing items on Amazon. Even I can't deny that the site is full of gems if you can find them. I like to think I have uncovered a few worth sharing, so take a look at nine of my favorite Amazon purchases below. In fact, I've already purchased some of these items multiple times, and I would buy them again in a heartbeat.

Home Techpro Rug Pads Grippers, $12.05 with on-site coupon (Orig. $15.99)

I've written about these sticky rug grippers before, and I'll continue to sing their praises because they're so amazing. I have these Home Techpro Rug Pads Grippers on every single area rug and bath mat in my house, and they work so well. I will never buy a rug pad again.

S'well Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw, $24.77

I am a S'well loyalist and have several bottles from the brand. I got tired of taking the caps on and off, so I bought this S'well Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw, and it's amazing. I keep it on my desk while working, and it keeps my drinks ice-cold all day long.

KitchenAid All Purpose Shears with Protective Sheath, $8.99 (Orig. $11.99)

I never knew how handy kitchen shears would be until I got a pair of my own. Now, I use them for everything: to "chop" salad, dice meats, cut broccoli florets, you name it.

Scotch Door Stop SP947NA, Clear, 2-Count, $3.98

Now that the weather is warm, I like to prop the door open to let fresh air in. These Scotch Door Stops are clear, which means they match with any decor, and they wedge easily under most doors. Plus, the price is so affordable that buying them was a no-brainer.

TriDerma Psoriasis Control Face and Body Cream, $15.95

I tried so many creams and ointments to soothe my daughter's psoriasis flare-ups. This TriDerma Psoriasis Control Face and Body Cream has been the only thing that's worked, and I'm so happy we found it. As long as she uses this cream regularly, she never gets any red, itchy patches anymore. It really works!

Handmade White Bone Photo Frame, $16.99

I love the look of bone inlay decor, but it can be really expensive. When I found this Handmade White Bone Photo Frame, I was initially skeptical of the quality, but I can report it is gorgeous. I now have a few of these frames in different rooms in my home.

KitchenAid Measuring Cups, Set Of 4, $4.99 (Orig. $8.99)

If you're looking for a solid set of measuring cups that are both durable and easy to hold, you can't go wrong with these KitchenAid Measuring Cups. I actually have them in both the blue color and classic white.

ESR Air Armor Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini Case, $11.99 (Orig. $15.99)

Despite the fact that I drop my phone more often than I'd like to admit, this ESR Air Armor Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini Case has kept my device chip- and crack-free. Once I realized how durable it is, I bought one for my work phone, too.

Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm Strawberry, $13.50

My lips are super dry all year round, so I never leave home without this Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm. It's nourishing and hydrating, and it keeps my lips soft and smooth for hours.

