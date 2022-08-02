I’m a shopping editor, and these are the 5 genius dorm room accessories I wish I had in college

Amazon

Outfitting a dorm room is a challenge no matter the school. Whether your assigned room is on the smaller side, has no overhead lighting or just has a bizarre layout, finding items to help you make the most of your space is important.

Luckily, Amazon has tons of dorm room essentials at great prices that’ll help you make your new room feel like home. And while bedding and shower accessories are obvious purchases, there are a few convenient and affordable products that can take any room to the next level.

Below, shop five dorm room items from Amazon that any college student will appreciate.

If your Twin XL is lofted, there’s a good chance that your nightstand won’t be within arm’s reach when you’re in bed. This petite bedside shelf easily clips onto your bed frame and gives you the perfect spot to place your phone, earbuds, drink and other essentials.

A good desk-side lamp is crucial for late-night study sessions, but it should do more than just brighten up the room, right? This stylish lamp is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it also has a wireless charging pad for your phone and an extra USB port for your other chargers.

Creative storage solutions should be on every dorm room shopping list. However, this pretty velvet ottoman is a cut above the rest thanks to its sleek look and dual-sided lid that can act as a comfortable seat or a flat surface. Shop it now in more than 10 colors.

Most dorm rooms won’t have great overhead lighting, so this vanity mirror is sure to come in handy when doing your hair, makeup and skin care routine. Complete with nine LED lightbulbs, this magnifying mirror has three lighting modes and adjustable brightness.

Instead of piling up your jewelry in a desk drawer, small dish or using a wobbly earring rack, this acrylic jewelry box lets you easily organize your favorite pieces. Plus, the trays and drawers are not attached, so you can quickly swap them around as needed.

