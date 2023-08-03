M&S shifts focus to North East after Gove blocks Oxford St demolition

M&S criticised the decision to block the demolition of its Oxford Street store, saying it would have a “chilling effect” on investment - Geoff Pugh

Marks & Spencer is turning its attention to the North East after plans for a multimillion-pound regeneration of its Oxford Street store were blocked by levelling up secretary Michael Gove.

The retailer unveiled plans to invest £13m across its shops in the North East of England, including the redesign of its store in Newcastle city centre, which first opened in 1932.

Works will begin on the project in the coming weeks.

The move to unveil the major North East investment comes after plans to bulldoze and rebuild its flagship store on Oxford Street in central London were blocked.

M&S said it needed to revamp the site to bring the building up to net zero standards and reflect changing shopping habits.

However, Mr Gove rejected the proposal last month, despite M&S having support from Westminster Council and local businesses such as Selfridges.

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove was accused of 'taking an anti-business approach' by the boss of M&S - Yui Mok/PA Wire

The levelling up and housing secretary said the proposals would “fail to support the transition to a low carbon future”.

M&S said blocking its plans would have a “chilling effect” on investment, and accused the Government of acting like an environmental “pressure group”.

Stuart Machin, M&S chief executive, wrote in The Telegraph that Mr Gove had “inexplicably taken an anti-business approach, choking off growth and denying Oxford Street thousands of new quality jobs, a better public realm and what would be a modern, sustainable, flag-bearing M&S store”.

M&S has previously warned that London was on “life support” due to the Government’s decision to axe tax-free shopping, which has hammered retailers who thrived on tourist traffic.

Despite this, it vowed to spend £12.5m on its London stores.

The investment in the North East comes amid a store overhaul by M&S, which will leave it with 180 larger outlets that stock clothing and homeware, down from 247 currently.