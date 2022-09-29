I’m A Serial Renter. Here’s 15 Ways I Make Every Property Feel Like My Own

Beth Mahoney
·4 min read
Simple buys that will instantly add personality to any rental property (Photo: Amazon / HuffPost)
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Time for a confession: I’m a serial renter. I first started renting in my late teens when I headed off to uni, and, a decade later, I am still living the tenant life,

The properties have varied – from a teeny tiny room in a cramped house-share to a pretty decent three bed townhouse with my partner – but the glaring lack of mortgage remains the same.

I’m now living in my eighth rental property and, thankfully, over time, I’ve managed to master the art of personalising each home I’ve moved into. 

Admittedly, decorating a space you’re not allowed to make any major changes to (think: drilling holes or painting walls) isn’t exactly easy, but there are still plenty of little things you can do to inject a rental property with personality.

Intrigued? I’ve rounded up all my go-to hacks and buys for making anywhere you rent feel like home.

Add freestanding shelves
Amazon

Not keen to drill holes to put up shelves? Why not opt for a freestanding unit instead? This four-tiered bookshelf is ideal for storing books, plants, picture frames, or anything else for that matter. It's smart, stylish, and neutral enough to move with you to your next pad.

£53.99 from Amazon

Upgrade the tiles
Amazon

Whether the tiling in your rental kitchen or bathroom is a little dull or simply not to your liking, these self-adhesive, easy-to-apply tiles are a total godsend. (FYI, they're also super easy to remove too.)

£21.97 at Amazon

Green up with some houseplants
Amazon

There's something about houseplants that instantly add a sense of comfort and personality, so dotting them around a rental property is a great way to make yourself feel more at home. And this set of six plant babies is the perfect place to start.

£29.99 from Amazon

Add self-adhesive shelves
Amazon

Rental properties don't tend to come with shelves, so these stick-on floating shelves are a godsend. Especially as you can remove them without damage should you need to move out.

£22.99 from Amazon

Use these easy-to-remove strips for picture hanging
Amazon

Most landlords won't let you drill holes in a rental property, but what you can do is hang your favourite photos and art using these super simple, easy-to-remove self-adhesive strips.

£11.29 from Amazon

Switch out the curtains
Amazon

Wherever I rent, I always like to swap the curtains out. By choosing my own, I'm able to add some softness and style to each room. These neutral-toned blackout curtains are ideal for most spaces, from the living room to bedroom.

£28.99 from Amazon

Use removable wallpaper
Amazon

There's something seriously sterile about bland magnolia walls, which is why this removable wallpaper is so great for renters. It's easy to put up, comes in a range of prints, and won't damage walls, plus it's super simple to peel off when the time comes.

£11.49 from Amazon

Roll out a runner
Amazon

Got a long hallway or landing and not quite sure what to do with it? A runner-style rug can make a big difference, layering a little interest into the space. Wherever I live, I always add one

£16.22 from Amazon

Invest in a hallway organiser
Amazon

Make more of your hallway (or bedroom) with this simple, stylish organiser that's ideal for storing everything from bags and coats to shoes and scarves. For rental spaces that are low on storage, this works perfectly.

£39.99 at Amazon

Swap out the lamp shades
Amazon

If your rental property comes with lampshades, it's tempting to leave them in place, but to add a more personal sense to the space, switch these out for your own choice. These rustic lamp cages are perfect for this and work well in a range of spaces.

£24.79 from Amazon

Add comfort with cushions
Amazon

Whether you're renting an entire house or just a room, adding a little extra comfort to your sofa or bed with cushions will make a big difference. Swap out your old covers and replace them with these super soft and chic alternatives.

£12.99 from Amazon

Add a quirky shower curtain
Amazon

You might not be able to decorate the bathroom, but you can use accessories like a bright, bold, eye-catching shower curtain to liven the space up. I pick the quirkiest design I can find. This one is mould and mildew proof, as well as being machine washable for easier cleaning.

£15.99 at Amazon

Invest in a digital photo frame
Amazon

You might not be able to stick pictures on the wall but you can add a digital photo frame that features constantly changing pics. This handy little tool will instantly bring your favourite people and places to you.

£66.99 (was £74.99) from Amazon

Invest in an ultrasonic diffuser
Amazon

One of the factors that make your place feel like home is the smell, which is where adding a oil diffuser, like this portable, ceramic, light-up pod, can make a huge difference. I always like to get my diffuser plugged in and set up asap to instantly feel at ease.

£95 from Amazon

Add a fun doormat
Amazon

Give your porch an upgrade with this bright, colourful, rainbow-inspired doormat. It'll brighten up even the dreariest of doorways.

£16.99 from Amazon

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

