I’m Sending All My Loved Ones These Pop-Up Bouquets for Valentine's Day—and You Should, Too

This Valentine's Day, sending a loved one a gift to show you care seems even more meaningful. Though we might not all have the ability to come together in person, there are some adorable gift options out there that are actually made to be mailed. For example, there's one unconventional flower delivery service that creates bouquets that aren't made up of perishable roses and lilies, but rather of paper cut to look just like them. I've been sending these for years, and have seen just how much of a hit they are in person and over FaceTimes.

Lovepop's intricate designs go much further than typical greeting cards—the pop-up constructions are so detailed, they're basically miniature pieces of art. They include flower bouquets, boxes of chocolate, and even Star Wars characters (like baby Yoda).

These cards have been my little secret for a long while. The first time I sent them to my mom, she was so impressed by the detailed artwork that she could hardly believe the arrangement was made from paper. Years later, she still has the paper bouquet in her home office.

What makes these presents so impressive is the ability to send them anywhere without worrying about dents or damage because they come flat and easily pop up once opened. The DIY aspect is a fun interactive component for recipients, too. They get to see the pop-up card come to life in real time. How cool is that?

The variety of designs makes it easy to customize cards for whomever you're shopping.

Want to show a Disney fan that you're thinking of them? There's a Mickey and Minnie Mouse bouquet that comes with an adorable card of the iconic duo, as well as a classic red and pink floral arrangement. Know your significant other's favorite flower and want to incorporate it into the cards? Show off that knowledge with replicas of everything from lotus flowers to cherry blossoms to classic roses.

You can save money with these paper gifts, too. Most flower sets are under $15, and they include a pop-up card along with the arrangement. Even bigger bouquets are just $24, and the same goes for the unbearably cute stuffed animal designs, too. With these, you can rest easy knowing that whichever option you pick will be endearing and unique.

"These cards are just the most lovely and special cards I have found lately, and a nice change from the traditional cards of old," wrote one shopper who reviewed a miniature bouquet set. "These cards are more like a small work of art in an envelope that will surely brighten the day of anyone who receives one. I am excited to use these as gifts for upcoming occasions. Beautiful!"

The best part? Unlike the flower arrangements you'd typically send on February 14, these can last for years. They make adorable decor additions to any room, and their pops of color exude the same kind of happiness as real flowers, without all that necessary maintenance.

This Valentine's Day, I'm sticking to tradition and sending my loved ones flowers that fold—and you should, too. Below, shop six of my favorite Lovepop picks that will arrive before Valentine's Day. They're sure to put a smile on anyone's face.

