I’m A Rosé Skeptic-Turned-Convert, Thanks To This Wine Startup

When it comes to wine personalities, I have two moods: crisp and bubbly or rich and red-fruit-forward. Either I’m sipping Prosecco or a Pinot Noir. I’ve never been a huge fan of white wine, nor the brutal hangovers that accompany it. That brings me to rosé, red wine’s reduced-skin contact cousin. While I can appreciate rosé as a lifestyle — it’s giving day-drinking at an outdoor café or enjoying a picnic in Prospect Park — but honestly? I’ve always been kinda meh about it. That is, until I tried Wander + Ivy‘s Limited Edition Rosé. And TBH, I may have been on the wrong side of things here.

ICYMI, Wander + Ivy is behind the extremely #aesthetic single-serve (i.e. no sharing) wine bottles perfect for tossing in a cooler on the go or enjoying at a party. Each one has enough vino for a generous glass (or two if you’re pacing yourself) and is made with organic grapes sourced from top-tier vineyards around the world.

Wander + Ivy’s limited-edition 2020 rosé hails from the Languedoc region in the South of France, and it is perfect for those that like a dry, crisp wine. Wander + Ivy describes this particular variety as having fruity notes of raspberry, strawberry, apple, peach, and rose petal, but I was pleasantly surprised that it wasn’t the least bit sweet. It paired beautifully with a good book and enjoying some balcony time at sunset.

Like all of Wander + Ivy’s wines, you can shop the varieties in packs of eight, 16, or 24. (It also makes a Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a Red Blend.) At the brand’s online shop, you can peruse popular combinations in addition to creating your own custom variety pack of wine. While the old Karina would’ve probably went for the All Reds box, I’m now all in when it comes to rosé as the warm-weather bevy of choice. Unlike other rosés I’d sampled back in my youth, Wander + Ivy’s was refreshing, tart (but not so much so), and unique. (I paired it with some sushi rolls and, honestly, it slapped.)

With a few weeks left of summer, I’m planning on sipping Wander + Ivy’s rosé on repeat. After all, there’s nothing basic about wine that just tastes good — mic drop.

