‘I’m relieved I got cancer last year – now, I couldn’t cope with chemo and energy costs’

Jack Rear
·8 min read
Debbie Potts - Clara Molden
The official Met Office analysis of winter 2021/22 was that it was, in general, “exceptionally mild”. In London, the coldest date was January 6 when the mercury dropped down overnight to -3.0 degrees celsius. For most people the chill was barely noted. For Debbie Potts, it became a matter of life and death that she can still feel in her bones.

The 55-year-old West Londoner has a head for dates. She remembers that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer on August 4 2021. “It was the first anniversary of the founding of my business and my partner, Dan, and I had been due to fly to Sweden to see his family,” she says. “I wasn’t worried about the scan; as far as I knew it was just a routine thing, and they thought my symptoms were the onset of the menopause. I asked the doctor to talk me through it because I couldn’t wait for the report; we were due to fly at 7am the next morning. ‘I don’t think you’ll be going anywhere’, the doctor told me. And that was how it started.”

On September 1 Potts began chemotherapy. “Six cycles of chemotherapy, one cycle every three weeks, then surgery, either after three cycles or at the end after six cycles,” she explains. “We persevered. Things were all fine until late October when I developed two blood clots. One above the aortic valve in my heart, the other in my pelvic area. One had broken away and travelled down the femoral artery of my right leg.”

Blood clots aren’t uncommon for cancer patients. The cancer itself can stimulate the liver to produce proteins which cause blood to thicken in the veins. Chemotherapy and other cancer drugs can do the same. Finally, the immobility which many patients suffer after feeling totally wiped out by their treatment can be a risk factor.

“On November 7, I was referred to St Mary’s Hospital where I was told my leg would have to be amputated,” says Potts. “Time was of the essence. By the time they could speak to my consultant and get my imaging and reports, chances were I’d be dead.”

Thankfully, Potts had taken to carrying all of her reports, scan images and blood tests around in her rucksack. The doctors were able to take a look and the next day she had surgery to remove the blood clots - saving her leg and her life.

It was around the time the clots were first detected that Debbie was forced to stop working. “That was a huge regret, as I love my business as an online assistant,” she explains. “I love feeling like I’m making a difference in my clients' lives. I love getting up in the morning and walking to the next room and sitting in front of my computer to work.”

Though at first she could take her laptop into the chemotherapy unit and work from there, the treatment made her weaker and weaker. It wasn’t long before her partner, Dan, was forced to reduce his hours to part-time work to take care of her. Meanwhile, their bills were climbing.

“I needed to be in the hospital four times a week. It was too far to walk and I was too ill to get on public transport, so we needed to take taxis, which were £13 each way,” Potts recalls. “Meanwhile, the energy bills for our two-bedroom flat were rising because it was getting colder and I was home all the time. The doctors told me I needed to keep warm, so I had to keep the heating on. When you go through chemo, your hands and feet get cold. It doesn't matter how many pairs of socks you put on, you feel like ice. The only thing that helps is a warm environment. We were juggling when we could have the heating on; at first it was only the days after my chemo. Then gradually we had to increase our consumption as it took longer to recover; I kept getting worse and worse.”

Within a few months they were rapidly burning through their savings and Potts was terrified. She found herself constantly monitoring the thermostat and becoming obsessed with how cold it was getting and how her heating bills would rise. “Neither of us really wanted to claim benefits,” she says, dabbing tears from her eyes. “We're proud people and we've worked our whole lives. We didn't want to start applying for universal credit. I kept saying ‘No, I’ll get better and be back at work and it’ll all be OK, we just need to get through this winter’.”

In an act of desperation, she called Macmillan. At the end of her tether by now, all Potts was expecting was a sympathetic ear.

“A really lovely operator picked up the phone,” she says. “We spoke for nearly two hours and they gave me all sorts of advice and help, and then offered me £350 for our gas and electricity and £350 for our transport. It was a godsend. They helped at the moment when I most needed it. I was in the darkest head space I’d ever been in and that assistance helped me breathe.

“Without the money for the energy bills I don't know if I'd have recovered. I needed that heat.”

While the charity is best known for its counselling services and for helping fund cancer nurses in hospitals, a lesser known part of Macmillan’s work is offering financial support to patients. It operates financial and energy advice hotlines which can offer advice and grants to help patients make ends meet.

Potts went back to chemotherapy on November 24 and finished her final cycle on December 15. This was followed by a full hysterectomy on 12th January, at which point she was declared cancer-free. Unfortunately, in June 2022 doctors called again with some devastating news: a scan for one of her blood clots had revealed two tumours in her pelvis and she was back in surgery on August 17 to remove them.

As things stand now, Potts is being monitored and taking medication for ovarian carcinoma cancer and will be doing so for the next 2-3 years. By then, doctors hope she will once again be free of cancer.

In the short-term, however, Potts is more anxious than most about the cost-of-living crisis. “It’s scary to watch,” she says. “The thing you have on your mind is: ‘I've got to beat this disease, I've got to do everything the hospital staff are telling me’, but at the same time you can't have the heating on all day, because the reality is that it costs too much.

“The grants Macmillan gave me were £700 in total, which was enough for trips to the hospital and to pay for our energy bills for six months. This year, I don’t know how far it'd go. Sometimes I think it’s a relief I got cancer last year, because I don't know how I'd cope if I was going through chemotherapy now.”

On Macmillan’s advice, Potts disclosed her diagnosis to British Gas, who have reduced her bills. Even so, Potts is paying twice as much as last year for heating.

Many other cancer patients are facing hardship this year. Research from Macmillan showed an estimated 2m people (66 per cent of all cancer patients) were concerned about paying for food over the coming months. Already, one in five has struggled to pay basic living costs.

The research also found that the cost-of-living crisis has led at least 20,000 cancer patients to delay, or cancel travelling to, medical appointments. Macmillan estimates that a cancer diagnosis currently costs an extra £900 per month on average, on top of a patient’s usual outgoings.

“The help I received was the biggest relief I have felt in my life,” says Potts. “To have that person making the time for me, who wasn’t going to judge me, who was doing everything in their power to offer me help… I just have the utmost respect for Macmillan.”

So much so that from her hospital bed, Potts organised a coffee morning with her neighbours to raise funds for the charity. She’d hoped to raise £150 and ended up making £2,000 by bringing her friends and neighbours together for the cause.

“You don't really understand the value of a charity like Macmillan until you see it first-hand; when you [see] what it’s like to live with cancer and not be able to afford your heating bill or to pay for your food. Now I understand.”

To donate to Macmillan Cancer Support via The Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal 2022, please visit www.telegraph.co.uk/2022appeal

