‘I’m really finding my feet’ – Charlie Cresswell on adapting to life at Toulouse

Luke Entwistle reporting from the Allianz Riviera, Nice

Charlie Creswell (22) joined Toulouse FC from formative club Leeds United earlier this summer in a deal worth a reported €4.5m. The England youth international has quickly adapted to life in the south of France, putting in two strong performances as Le TéFéCé remain unbeaten thanks to consecutive draws against FC Nantes (0-0) and OGC Nice (0-0).

In a post-match mixed zone interview, attended by Get French Football News, Cresswell spoke about his opening weeks in Toulouse.

How would you rate the opening two performances, both collectively and individually?

“Collectively, we have new signings coming in and it’s about getting the chemistry and building from there but I am sure that the goals and then wins will come. The game against Nice? It was a bit similar to last week. Towards the end, we had great chances to finish the game off but we showed great character to come back from 1-0 down. It’s the same story as last week – I just wish we finished it but the time will come. It’s frustrating but we can’t get too hung up on that. We just have to look at the positives and take that to Marseille next week.

Are you already managing to build those connections with teammates, and has it been made difficult by the changes at the back (arrival of Mark McKenzie, departures of Christian Mawissa and Logan Costa)?

McKenzie (USMNT international, 13 caps)? He’s a great guy and he speaks good English so I get on with him! (laughs) Does that help? Of course but I’m starting French lessons soon too so I’m building the relationships too.”

📊Charlie Cresswell face à Nantes, pour son 1er match officiel avec le @ToulouseFC :



83 ballons touchés

11 duels gagnés sur 14

9 duels aériens gagnés sur 9



Que des records du match.#TFCFCN

What are your first impressions of Ligue 1 and the atmospheres in the stadiums?

“It’s a step up from the league that I had been playing in. I feel like I’m adapting and enjoying every minute. The difference in terms of atmosphere? The crowd are obviously allowed to drink alcohol here so it’s very loud. It’s great.”

And what are your first impressions of Toulouse?

“I love playing in Toulouse, I love the people around the place, love the city, love the fans. I’m really finding my feet and hopefully, we can have a good season.”

GFFN | Luke Entwistle