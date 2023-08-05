I’m a Real Estate Expert: This Is How To Save Money on Home Maintenance Projects

GWImages / Shutterstock.com

When it comes to maintenance on your home, you might opt for the DIY route. After all, why pay someone to do a job that you have the tools, power and know-how to complete on your own?

There are definitely some home renovations you should hire someone else to do, but not all of the fix-its on your to-do list require paying someone else. Some can easily be done with a few handy-dandy tips to keep in your toolbelt.

See: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret

Learn: How To Save $200 on Your Grocery Bill Every Month

Mark Buskuhl — founder and CEO of Ninebird Properties, a company specializing in buying, renovating and selling houses in Dallas — offered the best ways to save money on home maintenance projects.

Shop Around

For the best deals and materials, take your time looking for the best deals you can on the highest quality materials.

“Get quotes from multiple vendors to make sure you’re getting the best price on supplies for your project,” Buskuhl said. “You can also look into discounts offered by retailers like Home Depot or Lowe’s if they carry what you need.”

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 5 Countries To Be Rich in 10 Years

Reuse, Recycle and Repurpose

It’s important to know how your building materials can be reused, repurposed or recycled.

“If you have an old cabinet that can be used as a makeshift kitchen island, why not give it another life?” Buskuhl suggested. “Or if you’ve got some spare lumber lying around, you could use it to patch or make minor repairs.”

Rental Equipment

“Consider renting specialty tools and equipment rather than buying them outright,” Buskuhl said. “This way, you won’t have to store the item when you’re done with it.”

Learn for Free

“Make use of free or low-cost resources like tutorials and online classes,” Buskuhl said. “If you’re up for a DIY project, there are plenty of online resources to help you through the process.”

Classes can also be found at your local recreation center, junior college, night school, trade school and, in some cases, community centers.

Story continues

“By investing a bit of time and energy, you can save money by taking on some projects yourself,” Buskuhl noted.

Use Coupons and Discounts

You might have to scan the free papers and locally based websites in your area, but that can be time well spent. Usually these types of publications are filled with coupons and offers for discounts on supplies that you can use to your advantage.

“Check local publications or websites for special offers on home improvement materials or services,” Buskuhl recommended. “You could even take advantage of seasonal sales that offer discounts on select items.”

Consider Buying Secondhand Goods

Buskuhl says that not buying first-hand tools, supplies or materials is a great way to save money. After all, if they are still able to get the job done, who cares if they were bought new?

“If you don’t mind getting pre-owned items, you can find some great deals at thrift stores or online marketplace websites like eBay or Craigslist,” he explained. “Just make sure to check for quality before making a purchase.”

Utilize Tax Credits and Rebates

You might not think that you have money for a big home repair or even a decently priced job on your home, but take a look at your taxes. There might be money you can take advantage of for projects connected to your home.

“Take advantage of tax credits or rebates that are available for energy-efficient projects,” Buskuhl recommended. “You may be eligible for incentives if you install energy-saving features in your home, such as a water heater or insulation.”

Even if there is nothing on your books for this year, it doesn’t hurt to start planning for the next tax season and see what you can qualify for.

Buskuhl said, “The savings could add up over time and help pay for the project.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Real Estate Expert: This Is How To Save Money on Home Maintenance Projects