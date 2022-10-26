I’m A Polyamorous Black Woman & Here’s How I Deal With Jealousy

Aliyah Moore
·9 min read

When my ex first floated the idea of polyamory to me, I didn’t know how to feel. Was I not enough for her? Was she not as committed to the relationship as I was? What would other people think, and how would I explain it to them?

I’ve struggled with jealousy before. We all have, especially when it comes to the people we love. Polyamory — the practice of having multiple consensual romantic partners — doesn’t make jealousy any easier to deal with, and that’s not the only emotion I’ve had to juggle in my non-monogamous relationships.

Still, I had to admit that part of me had feelings for a friend of ours that I didn’t want to miss out on. It started with me and her, but I wanted him in my life too – as more than a friend – and so did she.

So I decided to give it a shot.

Starting To Practice Polyamory

When I started practicing polyamory, I wasn’t sure what it was supposed to be like. I mean, research shoes that young people are most open to it, so there has to be some kind of formula or typical setup, right? Well… sort of. Every relationship is so different that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all picture of polyamory. For me, it was shaped by my sexuality, emotional needs, and even race.

A poly relationship isn’t just about sex. It’s about breaking the perspective that a lifelong romantic bond can only exist exclusively between two people. Instead of having a deep emotional and sexual connection with one person, I had it with two.

This isn’t always the same as having an open relationship (where partners are free to sleep with people outside the relationship), although many poly relationships are open. My relationship was open, but I rarely felt the need to seek out other sexual partners.

Occasionally I would go out with friends and meet a new sexual partner. It was empowering to have the freedom to pursue passion in the moment without sacrificing my relationship. My boyfriend would seek other partners fairly often, and my girlfriend seemed content with just the two of us (though she did have a few flings of her own).

We all had ground rules about using protection outside our triangle, making time for each other, and who was or was not okay to sleep with. With some trial and error, we forged a beautiful relationship that lasted nearly three years.

Handling Judgement About My Polyamory

Usually, the worst part of polyamory wasn’t my relationship with my partners — it was how other people viewed and reacted to it. People (especially men) seemed to think that being polyamorous meant I was down to sleep with them all the time, and that my girlfriend and I wanted a threesome.

Others made comments about how lucky our boyfriend was to be dating two girls at once, effectively reducing us to his sexual playthings with their words. My conservative family — who took years to accept that I’m bisexual — did not take it well. When dating came up, they always asked if I was still “playing around” and “when are you going to settle down with a nice man?”

Considering how combative they’d been about my bisexuality, the way they spoke about my boyfriend was ironic. He was one of the kindest and most respectful men I’ve ever met, yet they jokingly referred to him as my “pimp” (he was Black and my girlfriend was white) and made not-so-subtle implications that the relationship was abusive by nature. I guess they’d been watching documentaries about polygamous cults, because at one point my mom seriously asked me if I thought he was the Messiah.

I never introduced them to my family. Maybe if I had it would have helped normalise things, but I didn’t think they were ever going to get past the perception that a hypersexual Black man had tricked me into being his glorified sidepiece.

While the way other people looked at us could feel awful, there were plenty of ugly emotions inside the relationship that we had to learn to handle as well.

Managing My Jealousy & Insecurities

My experience with jealousy was difficult to manage at first. I sometimes felt like one partner was getting far more attention than I was, or that they didn’t love me as much as I loved them. Communication was the answer to my feelings. As long as they stayed bottled up, they got worse. When I shared them with my partners, we were able to address them together. To my surprise, I sometimes learned that I’d been making them feel the same way.

For example, I spent a few weeks stewing over the fact that my two partners seemed to be having a lot of intimate experiences without me. They’d taken up cooking together and their sex lives with each other looked a lot more active than mine. I started to feel insecure about my place in the relationship and angry at what I thought was exclusion. Eventually, I blew up on my partners and told them if they loved each other so much then maybe they didn’t need me. When we cooled off and dried our tears, I could see that I’d made a mistake.

My girlfriend worked early mornings and my boyfriend worked nights. I worked a standard 9-5, so by the time I got home every day he was getting ready to leave and she was winding down for the day. I was ready to relax and spend quality time together, but they were starting or ending long days. They had a lot more overlap in their free time than I did, and by the time I got home, they were just tired.

But work wasn’t the problem; we quickly figured out how to make time for each other. The problem was that while I’d been sitting on my feelings, I’d become noticeably distant. They’d been worried for weeks that I had lost interest in them. I’ll always regret losing my cool, but I’m grateful that I learned how important it is to share our feelings.

My Polyamory “Rules”

My experience with polyamory is only one of millions. There’s no one-size-fits-all way to make a poly relationship work, but there are ways to keep it healthy.

1. The first step is to think about what you want. Polyamory isn’t for everyone, and that’s okay. Trying to fit into a relationship mould that isn’t right for you will inevitably make you unhappy. If you’re sure polyamory is for you, then do your research. There are several types of poly relationships to choose from, and experienced poly people can warn you about common issues or answer common questions.

2. Every relationship needs boundaries. You and your partner(s) will need to make some ground rules about sex and emotional connection. For example, you may be okay with them sleeping around, but not with your family or close friends. Some partners like to hear about each other’s sexual adventures, while others prefer not to discuss it at all.

3. Manage your expectations. Some people expect polyamory to solve the problems in their existing relationships, but this isn’t usually the case. You and your partner(s) still need to communicate, devote time to each other, and nurture your emotional bonds.

4. Talk about everything!  Every relationship requires constant and dedicated communication. Monogamy comes with a set of rules and expectations that most people understand, but polyamory is new to many of us. You’ll need to express your feelings and be receptive to your partner(s)’ feelings as well. Plus, you’ll need to ensure that you communicate with all of your partners – no one likes to be left out.

5. Don’t be afraid to adapt. For many of us, polyamory is uncharted territory. The rules you set at the beginning of the relationship might not work as you and your partner(s) grow and have more experiences. If you need to change the rules, that’s okay. It’s always better to talk about the relationship than to suffer in silence or violate the emotional bond.

6. Make time for your partner(s). The bond you have with your partner(s) is meaningful and important, and they need to know that. Set aside time to spend with just them, and vice versa; if your partner(s) are always bringing an outside partner along for activities, respectfully let them know that you need time alone with them too.

7. Be respectful toward everyone involved. It’s natural to feel jealous, but you shouldn’t be rude or insensitive to your partners’ partners. Never let jealousy fester, or it will bubble over eventually. Many people even find it helpful to meet their partners’ partners, get to know them, and give them permission to be a partner.

8. You should practice safe sex outside your relationship. STDs can turn a relationship nasty, and no one wants to deal with them. Use protection with anyone outside your relationship, or at the very least make a concrete agreement with your partner(s) on when to do so.

9. Respect yourself and your feelings. If you feel like you’re being edged out by other partners, you need to say something. If nothing changes, then it might be time to move on from the relationship.

10. All in all, a poly relationship can be whatever you and your partner(s) want it to be. It can be an exclusive emotional bond between more than two people, or any number of people that are open to sexual encounters outside their relationship.

Negative feelings are unavoidable, but they don’t define polyamory any more than they define monogamy. If you’re honest with yourself and you’re honest with your partner(s), you can find a way to make it work.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

I Grew Up With Polyamorous, Sex-Positive Parents

Polyamorous Women Open Up About Open Relationships

Willow Smith Opens Up About Being Polyamorous

Latest Stories

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it